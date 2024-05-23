Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Steward-Supervisor Training

    This Steward-Supervisor Training program helps workers learn more and get along better with their managers.

    Overview

     The Program helps employees and supervisors on the shop floor handle complaints, understand contracts, and make fair decisions. It also teaches better communication, problem-solving, and conflict management among workers. The Program teaches everyone that conflicts at work are normal. How you handle them is important.

    The full Program has seven sessions, each three hours long. It can be adjusted to fit what employers and unions need. You can use this Program alone or with other programs like the Labor-Management Committees or Interest-Based Bargaining programs.