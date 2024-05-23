Steward-Supervisor Training

The Program helps employees and supervisors on the shop floor handle complaints, understand contracts, and make fair decisions. It also teaches better communication, problem-solving, and conflict management among workers. The Program teaches everyone that conflicts at work are normal. How you handle them is important.

The full Program has seven sessions, each three hours long. It can be adjusted to fit what employers and unions need. You can use this Program alone or with other programs like the Labor-Management Committees or Interest-Based Bargaining programs.