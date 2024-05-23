Bureau of Mediation Forms

This form is made so people with disabilities can use it with tools like Screen Readers. If you need help, contact the Bureau of Mediation. You can follow these steps to complete the form.

Open the PDF form in Acrobat Reader.

Click on the field where you want to type.

Type your information and then press "Tab" to go to the next field.

After filling in all the fields, you can print the form.

If you're using a shared computer, clear the form by clicking "Clear All Fields" before you start.

NOTE: If your cursor is blinking, the information won't be printed. Press "Return" or "Enter" and all completed information will be saved. Users with Adobe Acrobat Professional can save their work and send completed forms by email.