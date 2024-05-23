The Labor-Management Committee (LMC) is a meeting where employers and union workers work together to solve problems. It has an equal number of employer and union members, with a fair chairperson. The LMC decides what to talk about and can handle bigger issues as trust grows between everyone. The Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation provides training to help LMC meetings run smoothly. This builds a better relationship between both sides.

The LMC doesn't help with one problem; it's ongoing with members attending each meeting. For it to work well, both both employers and workers need to support it.