Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Labor-Management Committee

    A Labor-Management Committee (LMC) helps improve workplaces by bringing employers and union workers together to solve problems.

    Overview

    The Labor-Management Committee (LMC) is a meeting where employers and union workers work together to solve problems. It has an equal number of employer and union members, with a fair chairperson. The LMC decides what to talk about and can handle bigger issues as trust grows between everyone. The Pennsylvania Bureau of Mediation provides training to help LMC meetings run smoothly. This builds a better relationship between both sides.

    The LMC doesn't help with one problem; it's ongoing with members attending each meeting. For it to work well, both both employers and workers need to support it. 