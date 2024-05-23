The .gov means its official.

Following is a list of forms pertaining to the responsibilities of the Industrial Board. If an alternate version of a form is needed but not available, please contact the Industrial Board at 717-787-6114 or RA-LIINDUSTRIALBOARD@pa.gov.
General Safety Law Industrial Board Petition Form | LIIB-114
Fire and Panic | LIIB-115
Buildings Uniform Construction Code (UCC) | LIIB-117
Request for Industrial Board Plans Instructions for Request | LIIB-119
Flammable & Combustible Liquids | LIIB-121
Liquefied Petroleum Gas | LIIB-122
Boiler | LIIB-303
Water Heater Industrial Board Petition | LIIB-304
Unfired Pressure Vessel | LIIB-305
Bedding & Upholstery Industrial Board Petition | LIIB-306
Stuffed Toy Industrial Board Petition | LIIB-307