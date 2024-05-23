Skip to agency navigation
    Fee Schedule - UCC Buildings

    Department of Labor & Industry
    Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety
    Buildings Division

    ServiceFee
    1. Permit for new buildings and additions

    Standard fee

    $388.81
    Plus $0.78 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area

    Expedited Permits

    $1,600.06
    Plus $0.78 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    2. Permit for new structures and facilities other than buildings

    Standard fee

    		$1,168.85

    Expedited Permits

    		$2,380.10
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
    3. Permit for alterations, renovations or modifications to existing building structures

    Standard fee

    		$388.81
    Plus $78.73 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant

    Expedited Permits

    		$1,600.06
    Plus $78.73 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
    4. Accessibility plan review and inspection

    Standard fee

    		$781.25

    Expedited Permits

    		$1,992.50
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
    5. Permit for building or structure demolition

    Standard fee

    		$388.81

    Expedited Permits

    		$1,600.06
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
    6. Annual Permit

    Standard fee

    		$388.81

    Expedited Permits

    		$1,600.06
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
    7. Revision of approved plans

    Standard fee

    		$605.62

    Expedited Permits

    		$1,211.25
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
    8. Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time

    Standard fee

    		$388.81

    Expedited Permits

    		$1,600.06
    9. Accessibility Advisory Board variance, appeal and request for extension of time

    Standard fee

    		$388.81

    Expedited Permits

    		$1,600.06
    10. Permit phased (accelerated) approval$300.00
    11. Permit for in home day care$100.00
    12. Copies of approved construction documents$5.00 per page
    13. Duplicate certificate of occupancy$5.00 each