Fee Schedule - UCC Buildings

Service Fee

1. Permit for new buildings and additions

Standard fee $388.81

Plus $0.78 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area

Expedited Permits $1,600.06

Plus $0.78 per square foot of floor area or each fraction of floor area plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

2. Permit for new structures and facilities other than buildings

Standard fee $1,168.85

Expedited Permits $2,380.10

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

3. Permit for alterations, renovations or modifications to existing building structures

Standard fee $388.81

Plus $78.73 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant

Expedited Permits $1,600.06

Plus $78.73 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

4. Accessibility plan review and inspection

Standard fee $781.25

Expedited Permits $1,992.50

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

5. Permit for building or structure demolition

Standard fee $388.81

Expedited Permits $1,600.06

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

6. Annual Permit

Standard fee $388.81

Expedited Permits $1,600.06

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

7. Revision of approved plans

Standard fee $605.62

Expedited Permits $1,211.25

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

8. Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time

Standard fee $388.81

Expedited Permits $1,600.06

9. Accessibility Advisory Board variance, appeal and request for extension of time

Standard fee $388.81

Expedited Permits $1,600.06

10. Permit phased (accelerated) approval $300.00

11. Permit for in home day care $100.00

12. Copies of approved construction documents $5.00 per page