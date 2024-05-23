|Service
|Fee
|1. Permit for new buildings and additions
Standard fee
$388.81
Expedited Permits
$1,600.06
|2. Permit for new structures and facilities other than buildings
Standard fee
|$1,168.85
Expedited Permits
|$2,380.10
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
|3. Permit for alterations, renovations or modifications to existing building structures
Standard fee
|$388.81
Plus $78.73 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant
Expedited Permits
|$1,600.06
Plus $78.73 for each $1,000 of estimated cost for alterations, renovations or modification as certified by the applicant plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
|4. Accessibility plan review and inspection
Standard fee
|$781.25
Expedited Permits
|$1,992.50
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
|5. Permit for building or structure demolition
Standard fee
|$388.81
Expedited Permits
|$1,600.06
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
|6. Annual Permit
Standard fee
|$388.81
Expedited Permits
|$1,600.06
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
|7. Revision of approved plans
Standard fee
|$605.62
Expedited Permits
|$1,211.25
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
|8. Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time
Standard fee
|$388.81
Expedited Permits
|$1,600.06
|9. Accessibility Advisory Board variance, appeal and request for extension of time
Standard fee
|$388.81
Expedited Permits
|$1,600.06
|10. Permit phased (accelerated) approval
|$300.00
|11. Permit for in home day care
|$100.00
|12. Copies of approved construction documents
|$5.00 per page
|13. Duplicate certificate of occupancy
|$5.00 each
Fee Schedule - UCC Buildings
Department of Labor & Industry
Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety
Buildings Division