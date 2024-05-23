The .gov means its official.

SERVICE FEE

1. New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 30,000 gallons or less

Standard fee $436.05

Expedited registration and approval $1,647.30

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

2. New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 30,001-90,000 gallons

Standard Fee $520.84

Expedited registration and approval $1,732.08

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

3. New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 90,001 gallons or more

Standard fee $575.34

Expedited registration and approval $1,786.59

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

4. New registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 2,001-30,000 gallons

Standard fee $302.81

Expedited registration and approval $1,514.06

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

5. New registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 30,001-180,000 gallons

Standard fee $436.05

Expedited registration and approval $1,647.30

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

6. Registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 180,001 gallons or more

Standard fee $575.34

Expedited registration and approval $1,786.59

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

7. Plan approval of dispensing stations (please include applicable distributor registration fee with application)

Standard fee $50.00

8. Registration and plan approval for retail cylinder or exchange cabinets

Standard fee $181.69

Expedited registration and approval $1,392.94

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

9. Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having less than 1,000 customers $211.97

10. Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 1,000-2,999 customers $363.37

11. Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 3,000- 5,999 customers $454.22

12. Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 6,000 or more customers $605.62

13. Copy of department LP gas regulations $6.06

14. Annual registration renewal for bulk plants and industrial users $163.52

15. Annual registration renewal for cylinder or exchange cabinets $90.84

16. Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time

Standard fee $388.81