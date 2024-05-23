Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Fee Schedule - Liquified Petroleum Gas

    Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
    Department of Labor & Industry
    Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety
    Boiler Division

     

     

     SERVICEFEE
    1.New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 30,000 gallons or less

     

    Standard fee

    $436.05

     

    Expedited registration and approval

    $1,647.30
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    2.New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 30,001-90,000 gallons

     

    Standard Fee

    $520.84

     

    Expedited registration and approval

    $1,732.08
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    3.New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 90,001 gallons or more

     

    Standard fee

    $575.34

     

    Expedited registration and approval

    $1,786.59
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    4.New registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 2,001-30,000 gallons

     

    Standard fee

    $302.81

     

    Expedited registration and approval

    $1,514.06
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    5.New registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 30,001-180,000 gallons

     

    Standard fee

    $436.05

     

    Expedited registration and approval

    $1,647.30
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    6.Registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 180,001 gallons or more

     

    Standard fee

    $575.34

     

    Expedited registration and approval

    $1,786.59
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    7.Plan approval of dispensing stations (please include applicable distributor registration fee with application) 

     

    Standard fee

    $50.00

    8.Registration and plan approval for retail cylinder or exchange cabinets

     

    Standard fee

    $181.69

     

    Expedited registration and approval

    $1,392.94
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

    9.

    Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having less than 1,000 customers

    $211.97

    10.

    Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 1,000-2,999 customers

    $363.37

    11.

    Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 3,000- 5,999 customers

    $454.22

    12.

    Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 6,000 or more customers

    $605.62

    13.

    Copy of department LP gas regulations

    $6.06

    14.

    Annual registration renewal for bulk plants and industrial users

    $163.52

    15.

    Annual registration renewal for cylinder or exchange cabinets

    $90.84

    16.Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time 

     

    Standard fee

    $388.81

     

    Expedited request

    $1,600.06

     