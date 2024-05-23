The .gov means its official.

|SERVICE
|FEE
|1.
|New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 30,000 gallons or less
Standard fee
$436.05
Expedited registration and approval
$1,647.30
|2.
|New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 30,001-90,000 gallons
Standard Fee
$520.84
Expedited registration and approval
$1,732.08
|3.
|New registration and plan approval for bulk plants of 90,001 gallons or more
Standard fee
$575.34
Expedited registration and approval
$1,786.59
|4.
|New registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 2,001-30,000 gallons
Standard fee
$302.81
Expedited registration and approval
$1,514.06
|5.
|New registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 30,001-180,000 gallons
Standard fee
$436.05
Expedited registration and approval
$1,647.30
|6.
|Registration and plan approval for industrial or utility users of 180,001 gallons or more
Standard fee
$575.34
Expedited registration and approval
$1,786.59
|7.
|Plan approval of dispensing stations (please include applicable distributor registration fee with application)
Standard fee
$50.00
|8.
|Registration and plan approval for retail cylinder or exchange cabinets
Standard fee
$181.69
Expedited registration and approval
$1,392.94
9.
Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having less than 1,000 customers
$211.97
10.
Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 1,000-2,999 customers
$363.37
11.
Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 3,000- 5,999 customers
$454.22
12.
Initial and annual registration renewal for dealers having 6,000 or more customers
$605.62
13.
Copy of department LP gas regulations
$6.06
14.
Annual registration renewal for bulk plants and industrial users
$163.52
15.
Annual registration renewal for cylinder or exchange cabinets
$90.84
|16.
|Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time
Standard fee
$388.81
Expedited request
$1,600.06