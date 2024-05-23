The .gov means its official.

|SERVICE
|FEE
|1.
|Training Course Accreditation (cost per course)
Initial training course accreditation
$2,422.50
Refresher training course accreditation
$1,816.87
Renewal of initial or refresher training course accreditation
$1,816.87
2.
Company Application
$605.62
3.
Occupation Certification Application
Worker:
Less than 6 months until the training certificate's anniversary date
|$36.34
6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date
|$72.67
Supervisor:
Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date
|$70.25
6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date
|$140.50
Project Designer:
Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date
|$211.97
6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date
|$423.94
Inspector:
Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date
|$211.97
6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date
|$423.94
Risk Assessor:
Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date
|$211.97
6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date
|$423.94
Inspector & Risk Assessor (application made for both at the same time):
Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date
|$211.97
6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date
|$423.94
4.
Third Party Exam
$60.56
5.
Duplicate license (bar code letter) or certificate
$30.28