The .gov means its official.

    Fee Schedule - Lead Certification and Accreditation

    Department of Labor & Industry
    Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety
    CAL Division

     

     

     SERVICEFEE
    1.Training Course Accreditation (cost per course) 

     

    Initial training course accreditation

    $2,422.50

     

    Refresher training course accreditation

    $1,816.87

     

    Renewal of initial or refresher training course accreditation

    $1,816.87

    2.

    Company Application

    $605.62

    3.

    Occupation Certification Application

     

    Worker:

     

     

    Less than 6 months until the training certificate's anniversary date

    		$36.34
     

    6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date

    		$72.67

     

    Supervisor:

     

     

    Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date

    		$70.25
     

    6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date

    		$140.50

     

    Project Designer:

     

     

    Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date

    		$211.97
     

    6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date

    		$423.94

     

    Inspector:

     

     

    Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date

    		$211.97
     

    6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date

    		$423.94

     

    Risk Assessor:

     

     

    Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date

    		$211.97
     

    6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date

    		$423.94

     

    Inspector & Risk Assessor (application made for both at the same time):

     

     

    Less than 6 months until the training certificate’s anniversary date

    		$211.97
     

    6 months or more until the training certificate’s anniversary date

    		$423.94

    4.

    Third Party Exam

    $60.56

    5.

    Duplicate license (bar code letter) or certificate

    $30.28

     