Fee Schedule - Combustible and Flammable Liquids

SERVICE FEE

1. Permits for the installation or replacement of tanks and pumps or dispensers

Standard fee $847.87

Expedited Permits and Inspections $2,059.12

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

2. Permits for the installation or replacement of tanks

Standard Fee $605.62

Expedited Permits and Inspections $1,816.87

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

3. Permits for the installation or replacement of pumps or dispensers

Standard fee $242.25

Expedited Permits and Inspections $1,453.50

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

4. Permits for the installation and rebuild of containers for compressed natural gas

Standard fee $605.62

Expedited Permits and Inspections $1,816.87

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

5. Permits for the installation or replacement of compressed natural gas pumps and dispensers

Standard fee $242.25

Expedited Permits and Inspections $1,453.50

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours

6. Duplicate Permit $75.00

7. Industrial board variance, appeal and requests for extension of time

Standard fee $388.81