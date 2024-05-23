|SERVICE
|FEE
|1.
|Permits for the installation or replacement of tanks and pumps or dispensers
|Standard fee
$847.87
Expedited Permits and Inspections
|$2,059.12
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
|2.
|Permits for the installation or replacement of tanks
|Standard Fee
|$605.62
|Expedited Permits and Inspections
|$1,816.87
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
|3.
|Permits for the installation or replacement of pumps or dispensers
|Standard fee
$242.25
|Expedited Permits and Inspections
|$1,453.50
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
|4.
|Permits for the installation and rebuild of containers for compressed natural gas
|Standard fee
|$605.62
|Expedited Permits and Inspections
|$1,816.87
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
|5.
|Permits for the installation or replacement of compressed natural gas pumps and dispensers
|Standard fee
|$242.25
|Expedited Permits and Inspections
|$1,453.50
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
|6.
|Duplicate Permit
|$75.00
|7.
|Industrial board variance, appeal and requests for extension of time
|Standard fee
|$388.81
|For Expedited Action
|$1,600.06
Fee Schedule - Combustible and Flammable Liquids
Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety
Boiler Division