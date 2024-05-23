Skip to agency navigation
    Fee Schedule - Combustible and Flammable Liquids

    Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety
    Boiler Division

     

     SERVICEFEE
    1.Permits for the installation or replacement of tanks and pumps or dispensers
     Standard fee

    $847.87

     

    Expedited Permits and Inspections

    		$2,059.12
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
     
    2.Permits for the installation or replacement of tanks
     Standard Fee$605.62
     Expedited Permits and Inspections$1,816.87
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
     
    3.Permits for the installation or replacement of pumps or dispensers
     Standard fee

    $242.25

     Expedited Permits and Inspections$1,453.50
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
     
    4.Permits for the installation and rebuild of containers for compressed natural gas
     Standard fee$605.62
     Expedited Permits and Inspections$1,816.87
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
     
    5.Permits for the installation or replacement of compressed natural gas pumps and dispensers
     Standard fee$242.25
     Expedited Permits and Inspections$1,453.50
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours
     
    6.Duplicate Permit$75.00
     
    7.Industrial board variance, appeal and requests for extension of time
     Standard fee$388.81
     For Expedited Action$1,600.06