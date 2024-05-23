Fee Schedule - Elevators and Other Lifting Devices

|SERVICE
|FEE
|1. Plans/Permit Approval Application
A. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators) 1-7 floors
Standard fee
|$803.06
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
|$2,014.31
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
B. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators) 8-20 floors
Standard fee
$930.24
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
|$2,141.49
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
C. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators). More than 20 floors
Standard fee
$1,150.69
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
|$2,361.93
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
D. Hydraulic passenger, freight, combination passenger/freight elevators vertical lifts, inclined platform lifts, inclined stairway chair lifts, belt manlifts, orchestra lifts, stage lifts, organ lifts and other lifting devices
Standard fee
$703.74
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
|$1,914.98
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
E. Ski Lifts (aerial passenger ropeways)
|
Standard fee
$3,391.49
|
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
|$4,239.37
Plus $387.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
F. Ski Lifts non-aerial (surface lifts)
|
Standard fee
$726.75
|
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
|$1,938.00
Plus $387.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
G. Escalators and moving walks
|
Standard fee
$675.88
|
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
|$1,887.12
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
|2. Alterations and major repairs
Standard fee
|$843.03
|
Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee
|$2,054.28
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
|3. Certificate renewals
|
Two-year renewals
|$87.21
|
Four-year renewals
|$174.42
|4. Elevator inspections
A. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. 1-7 floors
Standard fee
|$242.25
Expedited inspections fee
|$363.37
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
B. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. 8-20 floors
Standard fee
|$285.85
Expedited inspections fee
|$406.98
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
C. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. More than 20 floors
Standard fee
|$302.81
Expedited inspections fee
|$423.94
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
D. Hydraulic passenger, freight, combination passenger/freight elevators and other lifting devices.
Standard fee
|$250.73
Expedited inspections fee
|$371.85
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
E. Ski Lifts (aerial passenger ropeways)
Standard fee
|$944.77
Expedited inspections fee
|$1,065.90
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
F. Ski Lifts non-aerial (surface lifts)
Standard fee
|$211.97
Expedited inspections fee
|$333.09
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
G. Escalators and moving walks
Standard fee
|$181.69
Expedited inspections fee
|$302.81
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
|5. Witnessing periodic test
A. Electric elevators with one to ten openings
Standard fee
|$526.89
Expedited action fee
|$769.14
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
B. Electric elevators with 11 – 20 openings
Standard fee
|$575.34
Expedited action fee
|$817.59
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
C. Electric elevators with more than 20 openings
Standard fee
|$641.96
Expedited action fee
|$884.21
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
D. Roped hydraulic elevators and roped/chained vertical reciprocal conveyors
Standard fee
|$641.96
Expedited action fee
|$884.21
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
E. Hydraulic elevator, limited use/limited application elevator and direct hydraulic vertical reciprocating conveyor
Standard fee
|$526.89
Expedited action fee
|$769.14
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
F. Escalators and moving walk
Standard fee
|$526.89
Expedited action fee
|$769.14
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
G. Wheelchair lift or inclined stairchair lift
Standard fee
|$339.15
Expedited action fee
|$581.40
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
H. Orchestra lift, belt manlift, stage lift and organ lift
Standard fee
|$641.96
Expedited action fee
|$884.21
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
I. Aerial tramways and detachable aerial grips
Standard fee
|$2,907.00
Expedited action fee
|$3,149.24
Plus $387.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
J. Fixed grip aerial lifts
Standard fee
|$2,907.00
Expedited action fee
|$3,149.24
Plus $387.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
K. Other equipment
Standard fee
|$526.89
Expedited action fee
|$769.14
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
|6. Special Approval
|
Standard fee
|$1,211.25
Plus $139.30 an hour
|
Expedited special approval inspections fee
|$2,422.50
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
|7. Reinspection following failed acceptance inspection
|
Standard fee
|$605.62
|
Expedited special approval inspections fee
|$1,816.87
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
|8. Reinspection following failure to correct violations within allotted time period
|
Standard fee
|$242.25
|
Expedited special approval inspections fee
|$1,453.50
Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
|9. Copy of UCC Regulations for Elevators
|$7.00
|10. Duplicate certificate of operation
|$30.28
|11. PA Industrial Board variances, appeals or requests for extensions of time
|
Standard fee
|$388.81
|
Expedited action fee
|$1,600.06
|12. PA Accessibility Advisory Board variances, appeals or requests for extensions of time
|
Standard fee
|$388.81
|
Expedited action fee
|$1,600.06
Effective 10/28/2023