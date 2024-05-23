Fee Schedule - Elevators and Other Lifting Devices

Skip to agency navigation
    SERVICEFEE
    1. Plans/Permit Approval Application

    A. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators) 1-7 floors

    Standard fee

    		$803.06

    Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee

    		$2,014.31
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    B. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators) 8-20 floors

    Standard fee

    $930.24

    Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee

    		$2,141.49
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    C. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators). More than 20 floors

    Standard fee

    $1,150.69

    Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee

    		$2,361.93
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    D. Hydraulic passenger, freight, combination passenger/freight elevators vertical lifts, inclined platform lifts, inclined stairway chair lifts, belt manlifts, orchestra lifts, stage lifts, organ lifts and other lifting devices

    Standard fee

    $703.74

    Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee

    		$1,914.98
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    E. Ski Lifts (aerial passenger ropeways)

    Standard fee

    $3,391.49

    Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee

    		$4,239.37
    Plus $387.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    F. Ski Lifts non-aerial (surface lifts)

    Standard fee

    $726.75

    Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee

    		$1,938.00
    Plus $387.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    G. Escalators and moving walks

    Standard fee

    $675.88

    Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee

    		$1,887.12
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
     
    2. Alterations and major repairs

    Standard fee

    		$843.03

    Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee

    		$2,054.28
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
     
    3. Certificate renewals

    Two-year renewals

    		$87.21

    Four-year renewals

    		$174.42
     
    4. Elevator inspections

    A. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. 1-7 floors

    Standard fee

    		$242.25

    Expedited inspections fee

    		$363.37
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    B. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. 8-20 floors

    Standard fee

    		$285.85

    Expedited inspections fee

    		$406.98
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    C. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. More than 20 floors

    Standard fee

    		$302.81

    Expedited inspections fee

    		$423.94
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    D. Hydraulic passenger, freight, combination passenger/freight elevators and other lifting devices.

    Standard fee

    		$250.73

    Expedited inspections fee

    		$371.85
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    E. Ski Lifts (aerial passenger ropeways)

    Standard fee

    		$944.77

    Expedited inspections fee

    		$1,065.90
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    F. Ski Lifts non-aerial (surface lifts)

    Standard fee

    		$211.97

    Expedited inspections fee

    		$333.09
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    G. Escalators and moving walks

    Standard fee

    		$181.69

    Expedited inspections fee

    		$302.81
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
     
    5. Witnessing periodic test

    A. Electric elevators with one to ten openings

    Standard fee

    		$526.89

    Expedited action fee

    		$769.14
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    B. Electric elevators with 11 – 20 openings

    Standard fee

    		$575.34

    Expedited action fee

    		$817.59
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    C. Electric elevators with more than 20 openings

    Standard fee

    		$641.96

    Expedited action fee

    		$884.21
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    D. Roped hydraulic elevators and roped/chained vertical reciprocal conveyors

    Standard fee

    		$641.96

    Expedited action fee

    		$884.21
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    E. Hydraulic elevator, limited use/limited application elevator and direct hydraulic vertical reciprocating conveyor

    Standard fee

    		$526.89

    Expedited action fee

    		$769.14
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    F. Escalators and moving walk

    Standard fee

    		$526.89

    Expedited action fee

    		$769.14
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    G. Wheelchair lift or inclined stairchair lift

    Standard fee

    		$339.15

    Expedited action fee

    		$581.40
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    H. Orchestra lift, belt manlift, stage lift and organ lift

    Standard fee

    		$641.96

    Expedited action fee

    		$884.21
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    I. Aerial tramways and detachable aerial grips

    Standard fee

    		$2,907.00

    Expedited action fee

    		$3,149.24
    Plus $387.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    J. Fixed grip aerial lifts

    Standard fee

    		$2,907.00

    Expedited action fee

    		$3,149.24
    Plus $387.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

    K. Other equipment

    Standard fee

    		$526.89

    Expedited action fee

    		$769.14
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
     
    6. Special Approval

    Standard fee

    		$1,211.25
    Plus $139.30 an hour

    Expedited special approval inspections fee

    		$2,422.50
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
     
    7. Reinspection following failed acceptance inspection

    Standard fee

    		$605.62

    Expedited special approval inspections fee

    		$1,816.87
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
     
    8. Reinspection following failure to correct violations within allotted time period

    Standard fee

    		$242.25

    Expedited special approval inspections fee

    		$1,453.50
    Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours
     
    9. Copy of UCC Regulations for Elevators$7.00
     
    10. Duplicate certificate of operation$30.28
     
    11. PA Industrial Board variances, appeals or requests for extensions of time

    Standard fee

    		$388.81

    Expedited action fee

    		$1,600.06
     
    12. PA Accessibility Advisory Board variances, appeals or requests for extensions of time

    Standard fee

    		$388.81

    Expedited action fee

    		$1,600.06

    Effective 10/28/2023