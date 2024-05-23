Fee Schedule - Elevators and Other Lifting Devices

SERVICE FEE

1. Plans/Permit Approval Application

A. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators) 1-7 floors



Standard fee $803.06

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee $2,014.31

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

B. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators) 8-20 floors



Standard fee $930.24

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee $2,141.49

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

C. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators (not hydraulic elevators). More than 20 floors

Standard fee $1,150.69

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee $2,361.93

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

D. Hydraulic passenger, freight, combination passenger/freight elevators vertical lifts, inclined platform lifts, inclined stairway chair lifts, belt manlifts, orchestra lifts, stage lifts, organ lifts and other lifting devices

Standard fee $703.74

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee $1,914.98

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

E. Ski Lifts (aerial passenger ropeways)

Standard fee

$3,391.49

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee

$4,239.37

Plus $387.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

F. Ski Lifts non-aerial (surface lifts)

Standard fee

$726.75

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee

$1,938.00

Plus $387.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

G. Escalators and moving walks

Standard fee

$675.88

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee

$1,887.12

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

2. Alterations and major repairs

Standard fee $843.03

Expedited plan review, approvals and inspections fee $2,054.28

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

3. Certificate renewals

Two-year renewals $87.21

Four-year renewals $174.42

4. Elevator inspections

A. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. 1-7 floors

Standard fee $242.25

Expedited inspections fee $363.37

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

B. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. 8-20 floors

Standard fee $285.85

Expedited inspections fee $406.98

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

C. Passenger, freight and combination passenger/freight elevators except hydraulic elevators. More than 20 floors

Standard fee $302.81

Expedited inspections fee $423.94

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

D. Hydraulic passenger, freight, combination passenger/freight elevators and other lifting devices.

Standard fee $250.73

Expedited inspections fee $371.85

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

E. Ski Lifts (aerial passenger ropeways)

Standard fee $944.77

Expedited inspections fee $1,065.90

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

F. Ski Lifts non-aerial (surface lifts)

Standard fee $211.97

Expedited inspections fee $333.09

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

G. Escalators and moving walks

Standard fee $181.69

Expedited inspections fee $302.81

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

5. Witnessing periodic test

A. Electric elevators with one to ten openings

Standard fee $526.89

Expedited action fee $769.14

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

B. Electric elevators with 11 – 20 openings



Standard fee $575.34

Expedited action fee $817.59

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

C. Electric elevators with more than 20 openings

Standard fee $641.96

Expedited action fee $884.21

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

D. Roped hydraulic elevators and roped/chained vertical reciprocal conveyors

Standard fee $641.96

Expedited action fee $884.21

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

E. Hydraulic elevator, limited use/limited application elevator and direct hydraulic vertical reciprocating conveyor

Standard fee $526.89

Expedited action fee $769.14

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

F. Escalators and moving walk

Standard fee $526.89

Expedited action fee $769.14

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

G. Wheelchair lift or inclined stairchair lift

Standard fee $339.15

Expedited action fee $581.40

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

H. Orchestra lift, belt manlift, stage lift and organ lift

Standard fee $641.96

Expedited action fee $884.21

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

I. Aerial tramways and detachable aerial grips

Standard fee $2,907.00

Expedited action fee $3,149.24

Plus $387.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

J. Fixed grip aerial lifts

Standard fee $2,907.00

Expedited action fee $3,149.24

Plus $387.60 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

K. Other equipment

Standard fee $526.89

Expedited action fee $769.14

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

6. Special Approval

Standard fee $1,211.25

Plus $139.30 an hour

Expedited special approval inspections fee $2,422.50

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

7. Reinspection following failed acceptance inspection

Standard fee $605.62

Expedited special approval inspections fee $1,816.87

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

8. Reinspection following failure to correct violations within allotted time period

Standard fee $242.25

Expedited special approval inspections fee $1,453.50

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside normal business hours

9. Copy of UCC Regulations for Elevators $7.00

10. Duplicate certificate of operation $30.28

11. PA Industrial Board variances, appeals or requests for extensions of time

Standard fee $388.81

Expedited action fee $1,600.06

12. PA Accessibility Advisory Board variances, appeals or requests for extensions of time

Standard fee $388.81