Fee Schedule - Boilers and Unfired Pressure Vessels

Service Fee 1. Certificates of Operation-Annual Unfired Pressure Vessel $87.21 Boiler $53.29 2. Internal inspection of power boilers, high-pressure, high-temperature water boilers and miniature boilers A. Boilers with heating surface of 50 sq. ft. or less Standard fee $78.73 Expedited inspections $199.86

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours B. Boilers with heating surface of 51 to 3,999 sq. ft. Standard fee $151.41 Expedited inspections $272.53

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours C. Boilers with heating surface of 4,000 to 9,999 sq. ft. Standard fee $211.97 Expedited inspections $333.09

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours D. Boilers with heating surface of 10,000 sq. ft. or more Standard fee $254.36 Expedited inspections $375.49

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours E. Miniature boilers Standard fee $42.39 Expedited inspections $163.52

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours 3. External inspection of power boilers, high-pressure, high-temperature water boilers A. Boilers with heating surface of 50 sq. ft. or less Standard fee $66.62 Expedited inspections $187.74

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours B. Boilers with more than 50 sq. ft. of heating surface Standard fee $96.90 Expedited inspections $218.02

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours 4. Internal or External inspection of low-pressure boilers A. Heating boiler without a manhole Standard fee $66.62 Expedited inspections $187.74

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours B. Heating boiler with a manhole Standard fee $121.12 Expedited inspections $242.25

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours C. Hot water supply boiler/water heater Standard fee $66.62 Expedited inspections $187.74

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours 5. Internal or External inspection of pressure vessels A. Each pressure vessel subject to inspection having a cross-sectional area of 50 sq. ft. or less Standard fee $54.51 Expedited inspections $175.63

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours B. Each additional 100 sq. ft. of area in excess of 50 sq. ft. Standard fee $54.51 Expedited inspections $175.63

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours 6. "Intent to Install" approval A. High-pressure boilers and low-pressure boilers Standard fee $121.12 Expedited approval $1,332.37

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours 7. Boiler Inspections Inspector's examination fee $181.69 New credential card (annual renewal) $30.28 8. Hydrostatic test (witnessed) Standard fee $78.73 Expedited action $199.86

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours 9. Inspection of repair fee Standard fee $78.73 Expedited inspections $199.86

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours 10. Copy of department boiler regulations (including mailing expense) $8.48 11. Duplicate certificate of operation $5.00 12. Boiler registry file $75.00 13. Acceptance of boilers and pressure vessels not originally destined for use within this Commonwealth Standard fee $1,816.87 Expedited action $3,028.12

Plus $193.80 per hour for inspections that occur outside of normal business hours 14. Industrial board variance, appeal and request for extension of time Standard fee $388.81 Expedited request $1,600.06

*NOTE - Expedited inspection requests require the bureau to schedule an inspection within three days of when the request is received by the bureau. Expedited approval give the bureau seven days of when the request is received to complete a plan and application approval. Failed inspections require new inspection requests. Normal business hours are defined as Monday-Friday 8-5 p.m. Normal business hours do not include holidays where Commonwealth agencies under the Governor's jurisdiction are scheduled to be closed.