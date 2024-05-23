The .gov means its official.

|SERVICE
|FEE
|1.
|Training Course Accreditation (cost per course):
|$2,422.50
|2.
|Company Application:
|$181.69
|3.
|Occupation Certification Application
|Worker:
|Less than 6 months left on training certificate
|$36.34
|6 months or more left on training certificate
|$72.67
|Supervisor:
|Less than 6 months left on training certificate
|$70.25
|6 months or more left on training certificate
|$140.50
|Project Designer:
|Less than 6 months left on training certificate
|$211.97
|6 months or more left on training certificate
|$423.94
|Inspector:
|Less than 6 months left on training certificate
|$211.97
|6 months or more left on training certificate
|$423.94
|Management Planner:
|Less than 6 months left on training certificate
|$211.97
|6 months or more left on training certificate
|$423.94
|Inspector & Management Planner (application made for both at the same time):
|Less than 6 months left on training certificate
|$211.97
|6 months or more left on training certificate
|$423.94
|Contractor Individual:
|Less than 6 months left on training certificate
|$351.26
|6 months or more left on training certificate
|$702.52
|Contractor Individual & Supervisor (application made for both at the same time):
|Less than 6 months left on training certificate
|$351.26
|6 months or more left on training certificate
|$702.52
|4.
|Duplicate license (bar code letter) or certificate:
|$30.28