The .gov means its official.

    Fee Schedule - Asbestos Certification & Accreditation

    Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
    Department of Labor & Industry
    Bureau of Occupational and Industrial Safety
    CAL Division

     SERVICEFEE
     
    1.Training Course Accreditation (cost per course):$2,422.50
     
    2.Company Application:$181.69
     
    3.Occupation Certification Application 
     Worker:
     Less than 6 months left on training certificate$36.34
     6 months or more left on training certificate$72.67
     Supervisor:
     Less than 6 months left on training certificate$70.25
     6 months or more left on training certificate$140.50
     Project Designer:
     Less than 6 months left on training certificate$211.97
     6 months or more left on training certificate$423.94
     Inspector:
     Less than 6 months left on training certificate$211.97
     6 months or more left on training certificate$423.94
     Management Planner:
     Less than 6 months left on training certificate$211.97
     6 months or more left on training certificate$423.94
     Inspector & Management Planner (application made for both at the same time):
     Less than 6 months left on training certificate$211.97
     6 months or more left on training certificate$423.94
     Contractor Individual:
     Less than 6 months left on training certificate$351.26
     6 months or more left on training certificate$702.52
     Contractor Individual & Supervisor (application made for both at the same time):
     Less than 6 months left on training certificate$351.26
     6 months or more left on training certificate$702.52
     
    4.Duplicate license (bar code letter) or certificate:$30.28