The .gov means its official.

    Certified Code Officials

    As of Apr. 10, 2009, the only persons who may legally engage in any aspect of UCC enforcement are those who hold UCC certification in each category of work that they perform.

    Clicking on “Certification List” below will direct you to a list of persons that the Department has approved as certified code officials. This list is updated daily.

    CERTIFIED CODE OFFICIALS: Your certification card expires three years after the date it was issued. Please check the expiration date on the front of your card and submit your renewal application before your card expires. Once your certification expires, you may NOT perform any aspect of UCC enforcement. Note: if you fail to renew your certification within one year of the expiration date, you will have to re-test in order to be re-certified. Click here to access a copy of the Department’s Certification Renewal Booklet.

    Users should note the following regarding these listings.

    Certification List:

    • The numbers listed under the “UCC Class Codes” headers represent all the categories of work that an individual is certified to perform.
    • Numbers 15 and higher are for commercial categories.

    The key to these numbers is:

    NUMBER

    CERTIFICATION CATEGORY

    10

    Residential Building Inspector

    11

    Residential Electrical Inspector

    12

    Residential Mechanical Inspector

    13

    Residential Plumbing Inspector

    14

    Residential Energy Inspector

    15

    Building Inspector

    18

    Fire Inspector

    19

    Electrical Inspector

    20

    Mechanical Inspector

    21

    Plumbing Inspector

    22

    Energy Inspector

    23

    Accessibility Inspector/Plans Examiner

    24

    Building Plans Examiner

    25

    Electrical Plans Examiner

    26

    Mechanical Plans Examiner

    27

    Plumbing Plans Examiner

    28

    Energy Plans Examiner

    29

    Building Code Official

    30

    Elevator Inspector

    31

    Passenger Ropeway Inspector

    • A person who holds a commercial inspection certification may perform the corresponding residential inspection without holding a certification for that residential category.

    As of Apr. 10, 2009, persons who hold Department–issued Registration cards (i.e., were “grandfathered” and temporarily relieved of certification requirements) may no longer engage in any aspect of UCC enforcement.