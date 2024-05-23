The Pennsylvania Construction Code Act and its regulations provide that the Department will be responsible for accessibility enforcement in any municipality that has elected to administer and enforce the Uniform Construction Code (UCC), until that municipality employs a person (or contracts with a third party agency which employs a person) holding UCC certification as an Accessibility Inspector/Plans Examiner.

The General Assembly established this provision to ensure that, at the onset of the UCC program (when code officials that held the accessibility certification and other required certifications were relatively few), the level of accessibility enforcement that occurred under the Fire and Panic Act regulations would not be diminished under the UCC.

To ensure that the Department’s involvement in accessibility enforcement in opt-in municipalities does not continue indefinitely and that we are only serving municipalities that truly have been unable to provide accessibility enforcement via their employees or certified third party agencies, the Department has a new standard requirement pertaining to all accessibility-only reviews.

All applications for Department accessibility-only plan approvals and inspections must include a copy of the Department’s ACCESSIBILITY CERTIFICATION DISCLOSURE STATEMENT (form number UCC-30).

Building Code Officials can access a copy of this form. After filling this out and signing it, copies should be made and provided to all permit applicants who must secure accessibility approvals from the Department. Building Code officials should also advise customers that, if their application to the Department does not include this disclosure form, it will be returned to them as incomplete.

(Revised 10/01/2018)