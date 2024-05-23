Skip to agency navigation
    Certified Third Party Agency Listing (Elevators)

    Apex Elevator Inspection & Testing, LLC

    Expiriation Date: 12/30/2025

    Apex Elevator Inspection PDF

    Apex Elevator Inspection and Testing

    Name of Agency
    		Apex Elevator Inspection & Testing
    AddressP.O. Box 26086
    Collegeville, PA 19426
    Contact personSina Mozzafari
    Telephone215-545-6056
    E-mail addresssina.apex@gmail.com

    Will perform: Commercial code services only

    Code requirements it will enforce: Elevators and Other Lifting Devices (Chapter 405)

    Intends to perform code work in each county that is checked below:

     Adams
     Allegheny
     Armstrong
     Beaver
     Bedford
    XBerks
     Blair
     Bradford
    XBucks
     Butler
     Cambria
     Cameron
     Carbon
     Centre
    XChester
     Clarion
     Clearfield
     Clinton
     Columbia
     Crawford
     Cumberland
     Dauphin
    XDelaware
     Elk
     Erie
     Fayette
     Forest
     Franklin
     Fulton
     Greene
     Huntingdon
     Indiana
     Jefferson
     Juniata
    XLackawanna
    XLancaster
     Lawrence
     Lebanon
    XLehigh
     Luzerne
     Lycoming
     McKean
     Mercer
     Mifflin
    X Monroe
    XMontgomery
     Montour
     Northampton
     Northumberland
     Perry
    XPhiladelphia
     XPike
     Potter
     Schuylkill
     Snyder
     Somerset
     Sullivan
    Susquehanna
     Tioga
     Union
     Venango
     Warren
     Washington
     Wayne
     Westmoreland
     Wyoming
     York
      