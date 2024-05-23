Here's what you need to do to submit your application:

1. Fill out one copy of the LPG Application for Registration and Plan Approval form (LIBI-801).

2. Include a check or money order for the plan review fee made out to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania".

3. Provide a valid certificate of insurance with the Department listed as a certificate holder, showing the required liability insurance. You may not need this if your location is already registered and there are no changes to insurance requirements.

4. Submit three sets of plans on paper that are at least 18 inches by 24 inches. These plans should show:

Equipment you plan to install.

Distances of equipment from buildings and property lines.

Security measures like fencing (if needed).

Fire protection measures.

Vehicle protection measures, like bollards or barriers, and traffic flow patterns.

If you meet certain criteria, you may fill out an "Intent to Install Information / Certification" instead of submitting plans. This applies to:

Distributors installing or expanding a bulk plant with less than 9,000 gallons capacity.

Industrial users with less than 9,000 gallons total storage capacity.

For installations over 4,000 gallons, you'll need to include a fire safety analysis. For ASME tanks, include a Manufacturer’s Data Report (U1-A Form) or a PA Special / PA Standard number. If you need a variance, submit one copy of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industrial Board Petition (LIBI-122) and a separate payment.

Send your complete submission package to:

PA Department of Labor and Industry

PA Industrial Board

651 Boas Street, Room 1622

Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750