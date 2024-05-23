Registration and Plan Approval Process
If you own or operate any of these, you need to apply to the Department before installing or changing them:
- A large LPG tank over 2,000 gallons.
- A place with total storage over 4,000 gallons.
- A place where LPG is dispensed.
- A spot with a cylinder exchange cabinet (apply separately for each location).
Submission Requirements
Here's what you need to do to submit your application:
1. Fill out one copy of the LPG Application for Registration and Plan Approval form (LIBI-801).
2. Include a check or money order for the plan review fee made out to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania".
3. Provide a valid certificate of insurance with the Department listed as a certificate holder, showing the required liability insurance. You may not need this if your location is already registered and there are no changes to insurance requirements.
4. Submit three sets of plans on paper that are at least 18 inches by 24 inches. These plans should show:
- Equipment you plan to install.
- Distances of equipment from buildings and property lines.
- Security measures like fencing (if needed).
- Fire protection measures.
- Vehicle protection measures, like bollards or barriers, and traffic flow patterns.
If you meet certain criteria, you may fill out an "Intent to Install Information / Certification" instead of submitting plans. This applies to:
- Distributors installing or expanding a bulk plant with less than 9,000 gallons capacity.
- Industrial users with less than 9,000 gallons total storage capacity.
For installations over 4,000 gallons, you'll need to include a fire safety analysis. For ASME tanks, include a Manufacturer’s Data Report (U1-A Form) or a PA Special / PA Standard number. If you need a variance, submit one copy of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industrial Board Petition (LIBI-122) and a separate payment.
Send your complete submission package to:
PA Department of Labor and Industry
PA Industrial Board
651 Boas Street, Room 1622
Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750
Registration Process for Renewals and Changes in Registration
If you run a Liquid Petroleum Gas bulk plant, distribute gas, or use it, you need to register and renew your registration each year with the Department. Each location with cylinder exchange cabinets also needs separate registration and yearly renewal.
To register or renew, follow these steps:
- Fill out one copy of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Application for Registration form (LIBI-802).
- Include a check or money order for the yearly fee made out to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."
- Provide a valid certificate of insurance that lists the Department as a certificate holder and shows the right amount of liability insurance.
Training Program Approval Process
To become authorized to transfer LPG, you need to complete an approved training program. If your LPG facility has people who transfer gas, you must tell the Department which training program they'll use. If you want to create your own training program, you need to apply to the Department for approval. You also need to inform the Department of any changes to an approved training program.
Here's what you need to do to get a training program approved:
- Fill out one Liquefied Petroleum Gas Application for Training Program Approval.
- Include a check or money order for the fee, made out to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania." Click here for the fee schedule
- For initial approval, provide a detailed description of each training program, including all required training details as per Section 13.40 of the LPG regulations.
- For changes to an approved program, provide a detailed description of each change.
Instead of creating your own program, you can use training programs from the Propane Education and Research Council without needing approval. If you have questions about these steps, you can call the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Section at 717-214-4319.
Send your completed application to:
PA Department of Labor and Industry BOIS Boiler Division
651 Boas Street, Room 1606
Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750
LPG Laws & Regulations
Use one of the links below to get a copy of the LPG law or the regulations implementing this law: