Flammable and Combustible Liquids Installation

Owners must fill out an application and send it to the Department of Labor & Industry before they can install, replace, or move any tank, pump, or dispenser for flammable and combustible liquids.



Here’s what needs to be done:

Fill out and submit one copy of the Department’s F & C LIQUIDS INTENT TO INSTALL form (LIBI-703).

If installing a self-service fueling station, also submit one copy of the ATTENDED SELF-SERVICE STATION form (LIBI-700).

For Ethanol-85 installations, submit a copy of the E-85 INSTALLATION form (LIBI-706), in addition to the other forms.

Include a check or money order for the required fee, payable to “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania”.

Mail everything to:

PA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & INDUSTRY

F&C SECTION

651 BOAS STREET, ROOM 1606

HARRISBURG, PA 17121

Once your submission is processed, staff will review it. If it’s incomplete or doesn’t meet the rules, they’ll ask for more information.

If it’s complete and follows all the rules:

You’ll get copies of all your forms with permit numbers.

For Ethanol-85 installations, you’ll get an E-85 INSTALLATION CERTIFICATION form (LIBI-707). Keep this form on site and show it to the inspector.

You can start the installation and must finish within a year of approval.

Call the L&I inspector listed on your INTENT TO INSTALL form at least three days before you want the safety inspection.

If the inspection passes, you’ll get a permit to store and handle these liquids. Display this permit and show it if asked.

If there are problems: