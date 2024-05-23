Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Flammable and Combustible Liquids Installation

    Under the Combustible and Flammable Liquids Act, the Department of Labor & Industry is responsible for approving the installation or relocation of tanks, pumps and dispensing devices associated with flammable and combustible liquids.

    Installation and Other Requirements

    The Department of Labor & Industry approves where tanks, pumps, and dispensing devices for liquids like ethanol, gasoline, and others are installed or moved.

    For aboveground and underground tanks, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) handles rules about their setup, upkeep, and removal.

    These liquids can be flammable or combustible and stored in amounts over 30 gallons.

    The law doesn't cover

    • Refineries
    • Fuel tanks on vehicles
    • Farm fuel storage

    Owners must fill out an application and send it to the Department of Labor & Industry before they can install, replace, or move any tank, pump, or dispenser for flammable and combustible liquids.

    Here’s what needs to be done:

    Mail everything to:

    PA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & INDUSTRY
    F&C SECTION
    651 BOAS STREET, ROOM 1606
    HARRISBURG, PA 17121

    Once your submission is processed, staff will review it. If it’s incomplete or doesn’t meet the rules, they’ll ask for more information.

    If it’s complete and follows all the rules:

    You’ll get copies of all your forms with permit numbers.

    For Ethanol-85 installations, you’ll get an E-85 INSTALLATION CERTIFICATION form (LIBI-707). Keep this form on site and show it to the inspector.

    • You can start the installation and must finish within a year of approval.
    • Call the L&I inspector listed on your INTENT TO INSTALL form at least three days before you want the safety inspection.
    • If the inspection passes, you’ll get a permit to store and handle these liquids. Display this permit and show it if asked.

    If there are problems:

    • You’ll get a letter listing what needs fixing.
    • Once everything’s fixed, note it on the letter and send it back to the Department.
    • If no re-inspection is needed, you’ll get your permit. If it’s needed, the inspector will check again before issuing your permit.

    If you need to change rules for an initial installation or after fixing problems:

    • Submit one copy of the VARIANCE REQUEST: FLAMMABLE & COMBUSTIBLE LIQUIDS (LIIB-121) form.
    • Include two copies of a site plan showing tanks, pumps, and distances from buildings and property lines. If it’s about where an attendant can see, also include two copies of a “line of sight” plan.
    • If you haven’t submitted an installation application yet, include that info with your variance request. 

    Staff will review your request and send it to the Pennsylvania Industrial Board. They’ll let you know their decision soon after they meet to discuss your request.

    Mail these items to:

    PA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & INDUSTRY
    F&C SECTION
    651 BOAS STREET, ROOM 1606
    HARRISBURG, PA 17121

    If you have a problem with how tanks, pumps, or dispensers for flammable and combustible liquids are installed, tell the Department of Labor & Industry. You can send a complaint by mail or fax to:

    PA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & INDUSTRY 
    F&C SECTION 
    651 BOAS STREET, ROOM 1614 
    HARRISBURG, PA 17121 
    FAX: 717-705-7262

    When the Department gets a complaint about a violation, they’ll check it out. If they find dangerous things or things that don’t follow the rules at a place that’s supposed to follow the rules, an L&I inspector can make a written order (under Section 9 of Act 15). This order will say what needs fixing. 

    Before the owner can use the tanks, pumps, or dispensers again, the L&I inspector has to say it’s okay. If the owner doesn’t do what the order says, the Department can take them to court.

     

    If you have questions about the Department of Labor & Industry’s requirements that are not answered on these web pages, write, call or fax:

    PA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & INDUSTRY
    F&C SECTION
    651 BOAS STREET, ROOM 1614
    HARRISBURG, PA 17121

    PHONE: 717-787-4713
    FAX: 717-705-7262

    Click on one of the links below to get a copy of the law and rules for Combustible and Flammable Liquids.