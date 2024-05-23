Flammable and Combustible Liquids Installation

Installation and Other Requirements
The Department of Labor & Industry approves where tanks, pumps, and dispensing devices for liquids like ethanol, gasoline, and others are installed or moved.
For aboveground and underground tanks, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) handles rules about their setup, upkeep, and removal.
These liquids can be flammable or combustible and stored in amounts over 30 gallons.
The law doesn't cover
- Refineries
- Fuel tanks on vehicles
- Farm fuel storage
Owners must fill out an application and send it to the Department of Labor & Industry before they can install, replace, or move any tank, pump, or dispenser for flammable and combustible liquids.
Here’s what needs to be done:
- Fill out and submit one copy of the Department’s F & C LIQUIDS INTENT TO INSTALL form (LIBI-703).
- If installing a self-service fueling station, also submit one copy of the ATTENDED SELF-SERVICE STATION form (LIBI-700).
- For Ethanol-85 installations, submit a copy of the E-85 INSTALLATION form (LIBI-706), in addition to the other forms.
- Include a check or money order for the required fee, payable to “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania”.
Mail everything to:
PA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & INDUSTRY
F&C SECTION
651 BOAS STREET, ROOM 1606
HARRISBURG, PA 17121
Once your submission is processed, staff will review it. If it’s incomplete or doesn’t meet the rules, they’ll ask for more information.
If it’s complete and follows all the rules:
You’ll get copies of all your forms with permit numbers.
For Ethanol-85 installations, you’ll get an E-85 INSTALLATION CERTIFICATION form (LIBI-707). Keep this form on site and show it to the inspector.
- You can start the installation and must finish within a year of approval.
- Call the L&I inspector listed on your INTENT TO INSTALL form at least three days before you want the safety inspection.
- If the inspection passes, you’ll get a permit to store and handle these liquids. Display this permit and show it if asked.
If there are problems:
- You’ll get a letter listing what needs fixing.
- Once everything’s fixed, note it on the letter and send it back to the Department.
- If no re-inspection is needed, you’ll get your permit. If it’s needed, the inspector will check again before issuing your permit.
If you need to change rules for an initial installation or after fixing problems:
- Submit one copy of the VARIANCE REQUEST: FLAMMABLE & COMBUSTIBLE LIQUIDS (LIIB-121) form.
- Include two copies of a site plan showing tanks, pumps, and distances from buildings and property lines. If it’s about where an attendant can see, also include two copies of a “line of sight” plan.
- If you haven’t submitted an installation application yet, include that info with your variance request.
Staff will review your request and send it to the Pennsylvania Industrial Board. They’ll let you know their decision soon after they meet to discuss your request.
Mail these items to:
PA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & INDUSTRY
F&C SECTION
651 BOAS STREET, ROOM 1606
HARRISBURG, PA 17121
If you have a problem with how tanks, pumps, or dispensers for flammable and combustible liquids are installed, tell the Department of Labor & Industry. You can send a complaint by mail or fax to:
PA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & INDUSTRY
F&C SECTION
651 BOAS STREET, ROOM 1614
HARRISBURG, PA 17121
FAX: 717-705-7262
When the Department gets a complaint about a violation, they’ll check it out. If they find dangerous things or things that don’t follow the rules at a place that’s supposed to follow the rules, an L&I inspector can make a written order (under Section 9 of Act 15). This order will say what needs fixing.
Before the owner can use the tanks, pumps, or dispensers again, the L&I inspector has to say it’s okay. If the owner doesn’t do what the order says, the Department can take them to court.
If you have questions about the Department of Labor & Industry’s requirements that are not answered on these web pages, write, call or fax:
PA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR & INDUSTRY
F&C SECTION
651 BOAS STREET, ROOM 1614
HARRISBURG, PA 17121
PHONE: 717-787-4713
FAX: 717-705-7262
- ATTENDED SELF-SERVICE STATION (LIBI-700)
- F & C LIQUIDS INTENT TO INSTALL (LIBI-703)
- ETHANOL-85 INSTALLATION (LIBI-706)
- ETHANOL-85 INSTALLATION CERTIFICATION (LIBI-707)
- INTENT TO INSTALL TANKS/PUMPS/DISPENSERS (LIBI-708)
- VARIANCE REQUEST: FLAMMABLE & COMBUSTIBLE LIQUIDS (LIIB-121)
- INTENT TO INSTALL COMPRESSED NATURAL GAS VEHICLE FUEL FACILITY (LIBI-804)
Click on one of the links below to get a copy of the law and rules for Combustible and Flammable Liquids.