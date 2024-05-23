Transition From Substance Abuse To Recovery and Work

Since OVR's program is based on eligibility for services and not an entitlement program, an individual must meet eligibility requirements. First, the counselor must determine that the individual has a disability. The counselor also must determine that the individual's disability substantially interferes with his or her ability to prepare for, obtain or maintain a job. There must be a demonstrated need for OVR services. The individual has to be able to benefit from services to achieve a competitive employment outcome.

Only an OVR counselor, who has special training and experience, can determine if an individual is eligible for OVR services. Medical records, staff observations, and an individual's self evaluation will help the OVR counselor make an eligibility determination.