This database allows you to quickly identify sign language interpreters who meet the Pennsylvania registration requirements defined in Act 57.

There are 2 ways to best view the interpreters in the database:

Select “Statewide” under COUNTIES COVERED to view the list of interpreters willing to work anywhere in the state.



Select a specific county to narrow your search.



Then select the interpreter’s name to view profile.

The list can be printed for your files.

If you are experience difficulties or have questions regarding the database, please contact Dee Dee Keiser in our Harrisburg office.