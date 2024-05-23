Out of Work Due to Occupational Injury or Disease?

Step 1. You have the right to an evaluation of your ability to work. This helps us decide if we can help you. Usually, we can.

Step 2. You and an OVR Counselor decide what help you will need to return to your former job or another one. The Counselor will work with you until you are employed again. Vocational counseling is an important part of improving your prospect for work.

Step 3. OVR will arrange for you to see medical specialists if this will help stabilize or improve your condition. Specialists available to you include orthopedists, neurologists, surgeons, internists, physical therapists, psychiatrists, or psychologists and others. You may be provided with medical services including hospitalization, therapies, and assistive devices.

Step 4. If you are unable to return to your former job and need new skills for other work, you may qualify for training. Some people train at the Commonwealth Technical Institute at the Hiram G. Andrews Center in Johnstown, others at educational facilities near their homes.

Step 5. When you are ready to work, we help you look for a job.