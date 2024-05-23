Skip to agency navigation
    On-the-Job Training

    The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, or OVR, provides vocational rehabilitation services to help eligible people with disabilities prepare for, obtain or maintain employment.

    On-the-Job Training Information

    The On-the-Job Training, or OJT, program provides opportunities for qualified OVR customers to enter into employment. OVR recognizes there are costs associated with training an employee to learn a new job. The OJT program will provide reimbursement of a percentage of an OVR customer's wages to absorb some of these training costs. OVR staff will be available at no cost to provide support and resources to facilitate a successful outcome for both the business and the OVR customer.

    OVR can provide technical support and certification of additional business tax credits when employers hire qualified, job-ready OVR customers.

    Questions and Answers

    Any employer in good standing with local, state and federal laws that is able to provide on-the-job training.

    The benefits to an employer include the opportunity to interview and select from pre-screened, qualified, OVR customers and reimbursement of an OVR customer's wages for the duration of the agreed-upon training period.

    Any job-ready customer referred by OVR.

    If performance standards are met, the OVR customer will be retained as a permanent employee with the employer taking over 100 percent of wages.

    An OJT contract and invoices for the wage reimbursement must be signed.

    A timeframe will be agreed upon by the employer and OVR.