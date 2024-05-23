On-the-Job Training Information
The On-the-Job Training, or OJT, program provides opportunities for qualified OVR customers to enter into employment. OVR recognizes there are costs associated with training an employee to learn a new job. The OJT program will provide reimbursement of a percentage of an OVR customer's wages to absorb some of these training costs. OVR staff will be available at no cost to provide support and resources to facilitate a successful outcome for both the business and the OVR customer.
OVR can provide technical support and certification of additional business tax credits when employers hire qualified, job-ready OVR customers.
On-the-Job Training
Questions and Answers
Any employer in good standing with local, state and federal laws that is able to provide on-the-job training.
The benefits to an employer include the opportunity to interview and select from pre-screened, qualified, OVR customers and reimbursement of an OVR customer's wages for the duration of the agreed-upon training period.
Any job-ready customer referred by OVR.
If performance standards are met, the OVR customer will be retained as a permanent employee with the employer taking over 100 percent of wages.
An OJT contract and invoices for the wage reimbursement must be signed.
A timeframe will be agreed upon by the employer and OVR.