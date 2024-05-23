The On-the-Job Training, or OJT, program provides opportunities for qualified OVR customers to enter into employment. OVR recognizes there are costs associated with training an employee to learn a new job. The OJT program will provide reimbursement of a percentage of an OVR customer's wages to absorb some of these training costs. OVR staff will be available at no cost to provide support and resources to facilitate a successful outcome for both the business and the OVR customer.

OVR can provide technical support and certification of additional business tax credits when employers hire qualified, job-ready OVR customers.