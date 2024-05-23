​Employment First for Individuals with Disabilities

Office for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing (ODHH) The Office for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing (ODHH) is an office within L&I that serves all 67 counties. ODHH is your first stop on the path to learn about anything and everything related to hearing loss, such as services, technology, sign language interpreters, or laws that require equal access for people who are deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing.