OVR Individualized Employment Services

Many jobs require on-site training. Many people learn a job better and faster when they work in a real job situation. Depending on the job and the time it takes to train a new employee, OVR can reimburse employers for a percentage of the weekly wage for a specified period of time. Both the percentage and the time are negotiable. The employer is responsible for providing the trainer.

Job Coaching is also available for individuals needing intensive on site job training. Individuals needing this service require more extensive training time or assistance than an employer is able to provide. OVR can hire a Job Coach who does the actual skill training rather than the employer. The Coach works alongside the employee until the employee learns the job to the employer's and employee's satisfaction. Job Coaches provide follow-up support to both the employee and the employer.

These training programs enable employers to acquire trained skilled employees capable of satisfying the specific needs of their business. The employee has the added advantage of earning wages while undergoing training.