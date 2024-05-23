CTI at HGAC Net Price Calculator

The net price calculator is the average annual price charged to a first-time undergraduate student who is enrolled full time and who receives aid. To calculate net price, subtract the average need-based and merit-based grant aid from the school's cost of attendance. Cost of attendance means the average annual cost for tuition and fees, room and board, transportation, and miscellaneous costs for a first-time undergraduate student who is enrolled full-time.

The Commonwealth Technical Institute's calculator reflects the average cost of attendance for the upcoming academic year.