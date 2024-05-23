CTI at HGAC Net Price Calculator

What is the Net Price Calculator?
The net price calculator is the average annual price charged to a first-time undergraduate student who is enrolled full time and who receives aid. To calculate net price, subtract the average need-based and merit-based grant aid from the school's cost of attendance. Cost of attendance means the average annual cost for tuition and fees, room and board, transportation, and miscellaneous costs for a first-time undergraduate student who is enrolled full-time.
The Commonwealth Technical Institute's calculator reflects the average cost of attendance for the upcoming academic year.
Net Price Calculator
Financial Aid Assistance
Prospective students are encouraged to apply for aid through the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR). If eligible, tuition and room and board costs may be covered in full or in part by that agency according to their financial need policies and regulations. Any federal or state grants will be applied toward the tuition costs to offset the OVR funding.
If funding is not covered through OVR, students are responsible for the tuition and room and board costs, minus any federal or state aid. Our school does not participate in the federal loan program and students and/or parents will be required to obtain their own funding.