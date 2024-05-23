Skip to agency navigation
    Tuition and Fees: 2024-2025 Academic Year

    Our school utilizes the U.S. Department of Education's net price calculator, which uses institutional data to provide estimated net price information to current and prospective undergraduate students and their families based on their specific situations. The Commonwealth Technical Institute's calculator reflects the average cost of attendance for the 2024-2025 academic year.

    Net Price Calculator

    The tables below detail the cost of tuition for full-time attendance at CTI at HGAC.

    These estimates do not represent a final determination or actual award of financial assistance or a final net price. They are only estimates based on the price of attendance and financial aid provided to students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The price of attendance and financial aid availability changes from year to year. These estimates shall not be binding on the Secretary of Education, the institution of higher education, or the State.

    The percentage of Full-time, First-time Undergraduates Receiving Federal Aid in 2019-2020 is 39%.

    Resident

    FeeTermYear

    Tuition​

     

    $3,782.00​

     

    $7,564.00

    Room & Board

     

    ​$4,514.00

     

    ​$9,028.00

     

    Transportation​

     

    ​$795.00

     

    ​$1,590.00

     

    Personal​

     

    ​$1,272.00

     

    ​$2,544.00

     

    ​Student Activity Fee

     

    $75.00​

     

    ​$150.00

     

    Totals

     

    ​$10,438.00

     

    ​$20,876.00

     

    Commuter w/ Family

    FeeTermYear

    Tuition​

     

    $3,782.00​

     

     

    $7,564.00​

     

     

    Room & Board​

     

    ​$2,120.00*

     

    ​$4,240.00*

     

    Transportation​

     

    ​$1,496.00**

     

    ​$2,992.00**

     

    Personal​

     

    ​$872.00

     

    ​$1,744.00

     

    ​Student Activity Fee

     

    $75.00​

     

    ​$150.00

     

    Totals

     

    ​$8,345.00

     

    ​$16,690.00

     

    * Optional based on 110 days/term at $5 per lunch
    ** Varies based on home state

    Commuter

    FeeTermYear

    Tuition​

     

    $3,782.00​

     

    $7,564.00​

     

    Room & Board

    ​$5,456.00*

     

    ​$10,912.00*

     

    Transportation​

     

    ​$2,120.00**

     

    ​$4,240.00**

     

    Personal​

     

    ​$1,496.00

     

    ​$2,992.00

     

    ​Student Activity Fee

     

    $75.00​

     

    ​$150.00

     

    ​Totals

     

    ​$12,929.00

     

    ​$25,858.00

     

    * Optional based on 110 days/term at $5 per lunch
    ** Varies based on home state

     