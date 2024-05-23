Tuition and Fees: 2024-2025 Academic Year

The tables below detail the cost of tuition for full-time attendance at CTI at HGAC.

These estimates do not represent a final determination or actual award of financial assistance or a final net price. They are only estimates based on the price of attendance and financial aid provided to students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The price of attendance and financial aid availability changes from year to year. These estimates shall not be binding on the Secretary of Education, the institution of higher education, or the State.

The percentage of Full-time, First-time Undergraduates Receiving Federal Aid in 2019-2020 is 39%.

Resident

Fee Term Year Tuition​ $3,782.00​ $7,564.00 ​ Room & Board ​$4,514.00 ​$9,028.00 Transportation​ ​$795.00 ​$1,590.00 Personal​ ​$1,272.00 ​$2,544.00 ​Student Activity Fee $75.00​ ​$150.00 ​Totals ​$10,438.00 ​$20,876.00

Commuter w/ Family

Fee Term Year Tuition​ $3,782.00​ $7,564.00​ Room & Board​ ​$2,120.00* ​$4,240.00* Transportation​ ​$1,496.00** ​$2,992.00** Personal​ ​$872.00 ​$1,744.00 ​Student Activity Fee $75.00​ ​$150.00 ​Totals ​$8,345.00 ​$16,690.00

* Optional based on 110 days/term at $5 per lunch

** Varies based on home state

Commuter

Fee Term Year Tuition​ $3,782.00​ $7,564.00​ Room & Board ​$5,456.00* ​$10,912.00* Transportation​ ​$2,120.00** ​$4,240.00** Personal​ ​$1,496.00 ​$2,992.00 ​Student Activity Fee $75.00​ ​$150.00 ​Totals ​$12,929.00 ​$25,858.00

* Optional based on 110 days/term at $5 per lunch

** Varies based on home state