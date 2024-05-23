Title IX Procedures

Consistent with Supreme Court precedent and the text of Title IX, HGAC must respond when:

The school has actual knowledge of sexual harassment; An alleged violation of Title IX occurs within the school's education program or activity; It occurs against a person in the United States. The Final Rule expands "actual knowledge" to include notice to any secondary school employee, and states that any person (e.g., the alleged victim or any third party) may report to a Title IX Coordinator in person or by e-mail, phone, or mail.

A school violates Title IX when its response to sexual harassment is clearly unreasonable in light of the known circumstances, and mandatory response obligations such as offering supportive measures to every complainant, with or without a formal complaint.

HGAC must make all materials used to train Title IX personnel publicly available on the school's website or, if the school does not maintain a website, make these materials available upon request for inspection by members of the public.

HGAC must document and keep records of all sexual harassment reports and investigations.