The weekly and daily schedule will be an approximately full-time employment schedule based upon the need of the externship employer. The potential exists for the externship to be paid, but it is anticipated most will be unpaid externships.

Develop and enhance skills and knowledge obtained in the CTI training program through authentic application and repetition of core workplace technical competencies as demonstrated through instructor and externship employer/supervisor evaluation of work performance and results.

Demonstrate essential workplace skills through integrated participation in workplace as demonstrated by successful completion of the externship experience and instructor and externship employer/supervisor evaluation of workplace habits and attitudes.

Develop confidence in their ability to work independently and/or with limited supervision in their field of training.

Gain resume job experience and potentially professional references in their field of training to improve their employability following completion of the externship.

Reminder: Students will continue to work with the CTI at HGAC Career Services Department during their externship receiving placement assistance to secure regular employment upon completion of their externship.