Course Descriptions

WT-101 Welding Fundamentals I Course provides a comprehensive overview of the basic principles of welding and covers the basic science and practical application of the most commonly utilized welding processes 5 credits

WT-102 Safety in Welding

Course provides a comprehensive overview of welding hazards, safety equipment, ventilation, welding in confined spaces, and safety precautions and specifications 3 credits

WT-103 Fabrication Math I

Course provides a comprehensive overview of basic math skills 5 credits

WT-104 Economics of Welding

Economics of Welding - In this course, participants will learn to identify, measure, and manage the costs of production in order to reduce expenses and ensure the quality of the manufacturing process 3 credits

WT-201 Welding Fundamentals II

Course provides a comprehensive overview of the principles of welding and covers the basic science and practical application of the most commonly utilized welding processes (Prerequisite: WT-101 Welding Fundamentals 1) 5 credits

WT-202 Understanding Welding Symbols

Course is an in-depth look into the A2.4:2012 Standard Symbols for Welding, Brazing, and Nondestructive Examination; the standard established to specify welding, brazing, and nondestructive examination information by means of symbols 3 credits

WT-203 Fabrication Math II

Course builds upon the lessons learned in Fabrication Math I (Prerequisite: WT-103 Fabrication Math I) 5 credits

WT-204 Metallurgy I

Course is an introduction to the concepts required to understand the metallurgical techniques that allow welding professionals to accurately design, produce, and inspect welds 3 credits

WT-301 Welding Fundamentals III

Course provides a comprehensive overview of brazing and soldering. Students will learn the basic science and practical application of the most commonly utilized brazing and soldering processes (Prerequisite: WT-201 Welding Fundamentals II) 5 credits

WT-302 Destructive Testing

Course content in destructive testing is an essential part of ensuring the integrity and performance of the welds used to manufacture everything from cars, planes, and ships to bridges, buildings, and pipelines 3 credits

WT-303 Science of Nondestructive Testing

A survey course that is designed to explain the process and break down the science behind five of the most common nondestructive tests used in the welding industry 3 credits