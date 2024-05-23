Skip to agency navigation
    Course Descriptions

    Course hours may vary due to program requirements. The table, in alphabetical order, provides information about the course, name, description, and credits received once completed for CTI at HGAC programs.

    AT Courses

    Course nameDescriptionCredits Received Upon Completion
    AT-101 Shop Fundamentals

    Course provides introductory instruction in automotive shop safety, tool identification, measurements and restoration of threads

     

    		3 credits
    AT-102 Engine Repair

    Course provides instruction in automobile engine and oil types and purposes, how to disassemble/reassemble complete engines and identify cooling system components

     

    		3 credits
    AT-104 Brake Systems

    Course provides introductory instruction in the identification of automobile brake systems

     

    		5 credits
    AT-106 Vehicle Service/Maintenance

    Course provides instruction in the servicing of automobiles including checking/changing of fluids, identifying tire wear and basic automobile care

     

    		5 credits
    AT-203 Electrical/Electronics I

    Course provides instruction in charging and starting systems including repairing and/or replacing batteries, starters, generators and alternators

     

    		5 credits
    AT-205 Steering/Suspension II

    Course provides instruction in the repair and maintenance of an automobile's chassis and suspension systems ranging from lubrication to linkage, ball joints and shocks

     

    		3 credits
    AT-207 Engine Performance I

    Course provides instruction in fuel, engine and exhaust systems and their relationship to engine performance

     

    		3 credits
    AT-208 PA Vehicle Safety Certification

    Course provides instruction in the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Inspection Code and preparation for certification in the inspection of Class I vehicles

     

    		3 credits
    AT-303 Electrical/Electronics II

    Course provides instruction in the diagnosis and repair of the automobile charging system. (Prerequisite: AT-203 Electrical/Electronics I)

     

    		3 credits
    AT-307 Engine Performance II

    Course provides instruction in troubleshooting the fuel system, computerized engine controls and exhaust systems of the automobile (Prerequisite: AT-207 Engine Performance I)

     

    		3 credits
    AT-309 Manual Drive Train & Axles

    Course provides instruction in the servicing of standard and/or automatic transmissions, clutch service, U-Joint and axle bearings

     

    		3 credits
    AT-311 Practical Automotive Technology Operations

    Course provides instruction in service writing skills, labor operations, estimating, customer relations and job site preparedness skills

     

    		5 credits

    BE Courses

    CourseDescriptionCredits Received Upon Completion
    BE-11 Microsoft Office Suite

    Applied general education course provides introductory instruction in and application of Microsoft Office Suite including MS Outlook, Word, Excel, and Publisher

     

    		3 credits
    BE-13 Medical Terminology/Anatomy & Physiology I

    Course provides instruction in medical terminology and anatomy and physiology of the human body to including spelling, root words, suffixes, prefixes, and definitions relating to the integration and function of muscular, circulatory, nervous, and respiratory systems including cellular composition

     

    		3 credits
    BE-14 Medical Terminology/Anatomy & Physiology II

    Course provides intermediate instruction in medical terminology and anatomy and physiology of the human body including word components and their application to the digestive, urinary, musculoskeletal, nervous, lymphatic, cardiovascular, and integumentary systems (Prerequisite: BE-13 Medical Terminology/Anatomy & Physiology I)

     

    		3 credits
    BE-18 Machine Transcription

    Course provides introductory instruction in transcription

     

    		3 credits
    BE-19 Medical Transcription

    Course provides instruction in the use of transcription devices to transcribe healthcare dictation and prepare patient care documents (Prerequisite: BE-18 Machine Transcription, BE-14 Medical Terminology/Anatomy & Physiology II)

     

    		3 credits
    BE-20 Medical Office Procedures

    This introductory course provides instruction in the history of medicine, professional behavior in the medical office, office environment and daily operations in a medical office, telephone techniques, scheduling appointments manually and by computer, healthcare law and ethics

     

    		3 credits
    BE-21 Accounting I

    Applied general education course provides instruction in accounting concepts and principles as applied to business

     

    		3 credits
    BE-23 Records Management

    Course provides instruction in filing rules which pertain to cards and correspondence in alphabetic, geographic and numeric filing systems

     

    		3 credits
    BE-24 Office Applications

    Course provides instruction in office procedures including business transactions, the operation and maintenance of office equipment and telephone techniques

     

    		3 credits
    BE-29 Keyboarding

    Course provides instruction in use of the keyboard with an emphasis on speed and accuracy

     

    		3 credits
    BE-33 Word Processing

    Course provides instruction in the concepts and application of word/information processing

     

    		3 credits
    BE-35 Effective Business Presentations

    Course provides instruction in the basics of presentation concepts including how to plan, develop, and give a presentation (Prerequisite: BE-33 Word Processing)

     

    		3 credits
    BE-38 Spreadsheet Applications

    Course provides instruction in the use and design of electronic spreadsheets, databases and graphics

     

    		3 credits
    BE-42 Medical Insurance Billing & Coding

    Course provides introductory instruction on the Patient Health Record, the framework of a medical charting system, the use of an Electronic Health Record (EHR) (Prerequisite: BE-20 Medical Office Procedures)

     

    		3 credits
    BE-44 Basic Computer Applications

    Course provides instruction in Microsoft Office Applications and Microsoft Windows

     

    		3 credits
    BE-47 Medical Insurance Billing & Coding

    Course provides instruction in insurance form preparation for Medicare and Medicaid including universal claim forms used by Blue Shield, private and nonprofit insurance agencies and workers compensation insurance applying ICD-10 CM and CPT coding system (Prerequisite: BE-42 Introduction to Billing & Coding)

     

    		3 credits
    BE-48 Computerized Medical Office

    Course provides instruction in the use of an integrated medical practice management and electronic health record system (PM/EHR) in a medical office setting. Students will learn the general flow of information in a medical office and the required software tasks across the total patient encounter (Prerequisite: BE-42 Introduction to Billing & Coding)

     

    		5 credits
    BE-49 Medical Office Assistant Procedures

    Course provides instruction in CPR, basic first aid, vital signs, basic electro-cardiography and patient preparation. In addition, students will review previously introduced competencies in preparation to sit for the Certified Medical Administration Assistant exam with National Healthcareer Association

     

    		3 credits
    BE-52 Customer Service

    Applied general education course provides instruction in psychological principles that influence the behavior of people, and principles of providing excellent customer service

     

    		3 credits
    BE-100 Applied Administrative Skills

    Course provides instructions in the independent application of administrative skills including office procedures, records management, word/information processing, and the maintenance and production of documents, spreadsheets, and databases

     

    		3 credits

    BR Courses

    CourseDescriptionCredits Received Upon Completion
    BR-9 Welding/Brazing

    Course provides instruction in tools, equipment and the techniques used in arch, oxyacetylene welding and burning

     

    		3 credits
    BR-102 Facility Maintenance

    Course provides instruction in safety, identification and operation of tools and equipment and the basics of building and grounds maintenance including mowers, snow removal equipment, and lawn/landscape installation and maintenance

     

    		8 credits
    BR-103 Mechanical Maintenance I

    Course provides instruction in safety, operation and maintenance of tools and power equipment used in building and grounds maintenance

     

    		5 credits
    BR-201 Building Repair 

    Course provides instruction in safety, tools/equipment and materials used in maintenance and repairs to the interior of a building including masonry, electricity, carpentry, plumbing, painting, and the cleaning of commercial facilities

     

    		8 credits
    BR-203 Mechanical Maintenance II

    Course provides instruction in the maintenance, diagnosis and repair of common problems found in residential and commercial heating ventilation and air conditioning equipment (Prerequisite: BR-103 Mechanical Maintenance I)

     

    		5 credits
    BR-301 Building Maintenance Applications

    Course provides instruction in the identification and resolution of building maintenance problems

     

    		8 credits
    BR-302 Building Maintenance Operations

    Course provides instruction in the skills needed for labor operations, customer relations and workplace procedures. Students participate in workplace experiences through practicums

     

    		5 credits

    CA Courses

    CourseDescriptionCredits Received Upon Completion
    CA-010 Careers in Food Service

    Course provides instruction in types of restaurants, institutional establishments and career opportunities in the food service industry

     

    		3 credits
    CA-020 Career Prep: Self-Awareness and Career Goals

    Course provides work readiness instruction to help students develop the skills needed for employment in their chosen field of study including developing self-awareness, developing and achieving goals, managing time and stress and modeling professional behavior

     

    		3 credits
    CA-060 Introduction to Preparation & Service of Food

    Course provides instruction in pre-preparation, basic preparation and serving/portioning of food

     

    		3 credits
    CA-100 Foods I

    Course provides instruction for entry-level practical preparation of food including pre-preparation of ingredients and preparing, portioning, and serving stocks, soup, sandwiches, meats, seafood, breakfast items, salads/salad dressings, vegetables and potatoes/pasta/rice

     

    		3 credits
    CA-101 Tools and Stationary Equipment

    Course provides instruction in the identification and safe use of tools and stationary equipment

     

    		3 credits
    CA-102 Weights and Measures/Recipe Conversion

    Course provides instruction and application in the use of scales, volume measuring devices and conversion of formulas and recipes

     

    		3 credits
    CA-105 Baking I

    Course provides instruction in the preparation of pies, cakes, rolls, breads, pastries and quick breads

     

    		3 credits
    CA-107 Career Prep: Soft Skills, Teamwork and Leadership

    Course provides work readiness instruction to help students develop the skills needed for employment in their chosen field of study including managing interpersonal conflict, nonverbal communication, and working productively in a team

     

    		3 credits
    CA-113 Culinary Nutrition

    Course provides instruction in the principles of nutrition including identifying and utilizing nutrition, storage, the use and issuing of documents and mathematical computations

     

    		3 credits
    CA-119 Food Service Math

    Course provides instruction in Food Service Math principles necessary for advanced/supervisory/management Culinary Arts personnel including math principles, operational procedures, budget management and purchasing

     

    		3 credits
    CA-125 Technical Communications for Food Service Professionals

    Applied general education course provides instruction and practical applications in the area of communications in the culinary field

     

    		3 credits
    CA-135 Food Sanitation and Safety

    Course provides instruction in food service sanitation and safety including the identification and application of proper food sanitation and safety practices including ServSafe Sanitation Certification training

     

    		3 credits
    CA-200 Foods II

    Course provides intermediate instruction in the preparation and serving of food items (Prerequisite: CA-100 Foods I)

     

    		3 credits
    CA-204 Marketing and Menu Writing

    Course provides instruction in the principles of menu writing and marketing

     

    		3 credits
    CA-205 Table Service

    Course provides instruction and application in the principles of table service

     

    		3 credits
    CA-206 Supervisory Management

    Applied general education course provides instruction in the principles and techniques necessary to manage personnel, budgets and purchasing

     

    		3 credits
    CA-207 Career Prep: Employment Readiness
    		Course provides work readiness instruction to help students develop the skills needed for employment in their chosen field of study including developing a portfolio, preparing resumes and cover letters, job search and application, and interviewing3 credits
    CA-208 Baking II

    Course provides intermediate instruction in bakeshop production (Prerequisite: CA-105 Baking I)

     

    		5 credits
    CA-209 Cooking Practicum

    Course provides instruction and the supervised application of culinary arts techniques for maximizing occupational competence

     

    		3 credits
    CA-300 Foods III
    		Course provides advanced instruction and application of techniques for food preparation (Prerequisite: CA-200 Foods II)3 credits

    CS Courses

    Course DescriptionCredits Received Upon Completion
    CS-2 Computer Architecture I

    Course provides an introduction into the theory of computer systems operations and the integration of computer components

     

    		3 credits
    CS-3 Intro to Web Development

    Course provides instruction on the foundations of web page design using the fundamental building blocks of HTML and CSS (Cascading Style Sheets)

     

    		3 credits
    CS-4 Computer Architecture II

    Course provides instruction in the practical application and operations of computer systems operation and the integration of computer components (Prerequisite: CS-2 Computer Architecture I)

     

    		3 credits
    CS-8 Practicum

    This work-based learning experience course provides instruction and application of AST Networking Technology curriculum and theory through hands-on experience in field service work as it applies to the computer and networking market

     

    		3 credits
    CS-11 Operating Systems I

    Course provides instruction in operating systems used for microcomputers

     

    		3 credits
    CS-12 Operating Systems II

    Course provides advanced instruction in microcomputer operating systems (Prerequisite: CS-11 Operating Systems I)

     

    		3 credits
    CS-13 Computing Essentials

    Course provides instruction on the overall foundation of computers and information technology and how to apply it in today's business, including people, privacy, ethics, and environment

     

    		3 credits
    CS-14 Networking Fundamentals I

    Course provides instruction on the fundamentals of networks, including types of networks, network models, protocols, architecture, media, and topologies

     

    		5 credits
    CS-15 Network Fundamentals II

    Course provides instruction on the fundamentals of networks, including servers and services fundamentals, networking services, security, and network management (Prerequisite: CS-14 Network Fundamentals I)

     

    		5 credits
    CS-16 Network Infrastructure I 

    Course provides instruction in the technology supporting LAN, WAN, MAN, Wi-Fi, and Telecommunication PBX Telcom Systems

     

    		5 credits
    CS-17 Server Technology

    Course provides instruction in the working knowledge of Windows Server Architecture, Active Directory Services, Security Services, Network Services, Availability Services, File and Print Services and Application Services

     

    		3 credits
    CS-18 Emerging Technologies

    Course examines technologies of the past, the evolution of technologies, and investigates new technologies in the networking and telecommunications fields

     

    		3 credits
    CS-19 Network Infrastructure II

    Course provides instruction in Hyper-V and other virtualization technologies as well as Clouds and Active Directory (Prerequisite: CS-16 Network Infrastructure I)

     

    		3 credits

    MA Courses

    CourseDescriptionCredits Received Upon Completion
    MA-80 Practical Mathematics

    Applied general education course provides instruction in basic applied mathematics

     

    		3 credits
    MA-90 Foundations of Mathematics

    Applied general education course provides instruction in the four basic operations, writing and solving fractions and mixed number problems, decimals, rates, ratios, and percentages

     

    		3 credits
    MA-101 Pre-Algebra

    Applied general education course provides instruction in writing and solving fractions and mixed number problems, decimals and integer usage and algebraic expressions including an introduction to linear equations and their applications, exponents, and variation

     

    		3 credits

    MM Courses

    CourseDescriptionCredits Received Upon Completion
    MM-108 Materials Handling Equipment I

    Course provides instruction in non-powered materials handling equipment, lifting techniques, body mechanics and building physical stamina

     

    		3 credits
    MM-115 Inventory, Shipping, Receiving and Picking (ISRP) 1

    Course provides instruction in inventory, shipping, receiving, picking, computer application programs, inventory control systems, warehouse location systems, cycle counting, material handling, receiving records, coding of products, processing transactions, interpreting reports, order processing and completion, invoicing, packaging for shipment, customer service and safety procedures

     

    		5 credits
    MM-208 Materials Handling Equipment II

    Course provides instruction and the application of powered materials handling equipment including safety and efficient operating procedures (Prerequisite: MM-108 Materials Handling Equipment I)

     

    		3 credits
    MM-215 Inventory, Shipping, Receiving and Picking (ISRP) II

    Course provides advanced instruction in inventory, shipping, receiving, and picking to include the preparation and interpretation of forms and documents, computer application programs, math applications, filing systems, automatic identification, individualized customizing of services, problem-solving, and hazardous materials identification (Prerequisite: MM-115 ISRP I)

     

    		5 credits
    MM-222 Picking, Packing & Shipping (PPS)

    Course provides instruction in retail fulfillment and industrial purchasing, picking items from inventory, packing orders, and transportation methods to deliver products

     

    		3 credits

    NA Courses

    CourseDescriptionHours Needed For Completion
    NA-11 Introduction to Health Care

    Course provides instruction in the legal and ethical standards of care, communication styles, emergency procedures, infection control and maintaining the rights and dignity of residents

     

    		45.8 hours
    NA-12 Personal Care & Basic Nursing Skills

    Course provides instruction in basic nutrition, therapeutic diets, an overview of common geriatric population diseases and maintaining residents' basic needs

     

    		156.2 hours
    NA-13 Principles of Restorative Care

    Course provides instruction in range of motion, promoting independence, body mechanics, transfer techniques, adaptive equipment and rehabilitation skills

     

    		28 hours
    NA-14 Mental Health/Social Service Needs

    Course provides instruction in the aging process, helping residents maintain independence, age-appropriate activities and providing services to residents with cognitive impairments

     

    		22 hours
    NA-15 Clinical Training

    Course provides instruction in directed practice in a nursing home setting

     

    		96 hours

    RD Courses

    CourseDescriptionCredits Received Upon Completion
    RD-1 Equipment & Pricing

    Course provides instruction in the maintenance and use of retail equipment including counter equipment, vending machines and price marking tools

     

    		3 credits
    RD-14 E-Commerce

    Course provides instruction in entry-level business activities via the Internet. Business activities include purchasing, selling, promoting, product research, competition research and customer service. Students will learn the pros and cons of "e-retailing" and be made aware of career opportunities in this fast-growing retail field

     

    		3 credits

    RS Courses

    CourseDescriptionCredits Received Upon Completion
    RS-01 Business Communications

    Applied general education course provides instruction in communication practices, electronic communication including business e-mail and attachments, routine business correspondence, positive, informative, negative, persuasive messages

     

    		3 credits
    RS-02 Personal Finance

    Applied general education course provides instruction to make informed, responsible financial decisions related to career, taxes, budgeting, banking, saving, credit, renting/buying a home, buying a vehicle, property and liability insurance, and consumer protection

     

    		3 credits
    RS-06 Public Speaking

    Applied general education course provides instruction in the fundamentals of speech preparation and presentation

     

    		3 credits

    WT Courses

    CourseDescriptionCredits Received Upon Completion
    WT-101 Welding Fundamentals I

    Course provides a comprehensive overview of the basic principles of welding and covers the basic science and practical application of the most commonly utilized welding processes

     

    		5 credits
    WT-102 Safety in Welding

    Course provides a comprehensive overview of welding hazards, safety equipment, ventilation, welding in confined spaces, and safety precautions and specifications

     

    		3 credits
    WT-103 Fabrication Math I

    Course provides a comprehensive overview of basic math skills

     

    		5 credits
    WT-104 Economics of Welding

    Economics of Welding - In this course, participants will learn to identify, measure, and manage the costs of production in order to reduce expenses and ensure the quality of the manufacturing process

     

    		3 credits
    WT-201 Welding Fundamentals II

    Course provides a comprehensive overview of the principles of welding and covers the basic science and practical application of the most commonly utilized welding processes (Prerequisite: WT-101 Welding Fundamentals 1)

     

    		5 credits
    WT-202 Understanding Welding Symbols

    Course is an in-depth look into the A2.4:2012 Standard Symbols for Welding, Brazing, and Nondestructive Examination; the standard established to specify welding, brazing, and nondestructive examination information by means of symbols

     

    		3 credits
    WT-203 Fabrication Math II

    Course builds upon the lessons learned in Fabrication Math I (Prerequisite: WT-103 Fabrication Math I)

     

    		5 credits
    WT-204 Metallurgy I

    Course is an introduction to the concepts required to understand the metallurgical techniques that allow welding professionals to accurately design, produce, and inspect welds

     

    		3 credits
    WT-301 Welding Fundamentals III

    Course provides a comprehensive overview of brazing and soldering. Students will learn the basic science and practical application of the most commonly utilized brazing and soldering processes (Prerequisite: WT-201 Welding Fundamentals II)

     

    		5 credits
    WT-302 Destructive Testing

    Course content in destructive testing is an essential part of ensuring the integrity and performance of the welds used to manufacture everything from cars, planes, and ships to bridges, buildings, and pipelines

     

    		3 credits
    WT-303 Science of Nondestructive Testing

    A survey course that is designed to explain the process and break down the science behind five of the most common nondestructive tests used in the welding industry

     

    		3 credits
    WT-304 Metallurgy II

    Course builds on the fundamental principles described in Metallurgy I to provide a basic understanding of the nature of metals (Prerequisite: WT-204 Metallurgy I)

     

    		3 credits