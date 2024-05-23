Skip to agency navigation
    Center for Occupational Readiness (COR)

    The Center for Occupational Readiness (COR) offers students basic instruction in Language Arts, Math, Retail Sales Operations, Permit Study, Customer Service and Essential Workplace Skills.  Students learn professional workplace skills that will prepare them to enter the workforce or an education program.

    COR Course Descriptions

    CR-010 Customer Service

     

    Create and establish a skillset to effectively interact with coworkers, supervisors, and customers. Work environment organization, appropriate social interactions, and employability skills are the focus of lectures, group discussions and activities

     

    CR0-11 Math

     

    Provide instruction in whole numbers, fractions, decimals and percentages.  Vocational-related units to achieve math competencies necessary for a predetermined vocational training area is also included.  Money/inventory units for use in the Notions store is included

     

    CR0-13 Retail Sales Operations

     

    Students within COR will spend weekly time in the store assisting customers with their purchases, cleaning and stocking the store, and seasonal decorating.  These essential workplace skills are transferable in their vocations when they leave HGAC

     

    CR0-14 Language Arts

     

    Provide basic instruction in grammar and reading.  Emphasis is on using trade-specific vocabulary to enhance learning prior to trade program start.  Instruction is one-on-one and students will work on material at their own pace.  A module of Communication is introduced, which prepares students to interact effectively in a workplace setting

     

    CR0-15 Essential Workplace Skills

     

    Provide instruction and activities on learning styles, note-taking, general health, financial/digital literacy and CareerPrepped modules

     

    PGD-04 Drivers Permit Study Group

     

    Introduce and explain necessary vocabulary, driving regulations, and safety procedures required to pass the PA Driver's Permit exam. The class uses lecture, group discussions, group, and individual testing to review the material. Students take the Permit exam when they feel prepared.

     

     

    Additional Program Benefits

    Permit Study

    • Can be enrolled in the Driver's Education class simultaneously with Permit Study
    • Facilitates Drivers Education app study for students

    Customer Service

    • Skills gained through this class can be applied to all training areas
    • Students gain insight into the many facets of running a business

    Math

    • Basic skills units in whole numbers, fractions, decimals and percentages
    • Vocational-related units to achieve math competencies necessary for a predetermined vocational training area
    • Money/inventory units for use in the Notions store

    Retail Sales Operations

    • Students spend an hour each week in the Store.
    • Students alternate between running register and promoting sales outside in the hall when potential customers walk by.
    • Students are trained on the Square System Point of Sale

    Essential Workplace Skills

    • Lessons are group-based with opportunities for sharing experiences
    • Individual computer assessments target current level for students

    Language Arts

    • Creative activities such as creating a menu and/or catering assignment that fosters real-life experience for potential Culinary students
    • Individual presentations by all students to demonstrate effective communication skills