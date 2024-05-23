Center for Occupational Readiness (COR)

CR-010 Customer Service Create and establish a skillset to effectively interact with coworkers, supervisors, and customers. Work environment organization, appropriate social interactions, and employability skills are the focus of lectures, group discussions and activities

CR0-11 Math Provide instruction in whole numbers, fractions, decimals and percentages. Vocational-related units to achieve math competencies necessary for a predetermined vocational training area is also included. Money/inventory units for use in the Notions store is included

CR0-13 Retail Sales Operations Students within COR will spend weekly time in the store assisting customers with their purchases, cleaning and stocking the store, and seasonal decorating. These essential workplace skills are transferable in their vocations when they leave HGAC

CR0-14 Language Arts Provide basic instruction in grammar and reading. Emphasis is on using trade-specific vocabulary to enhance learning prior to trade program start. Instruction is one-on-one and students will work on material at their own pace. A module of Communication is introduced, which prepares students to interact effectively in a workplace setting

CR0-15 Essential Workplace Skills Provide instruction and activities on learning styles, note-taking, general health, financial/digital literacy and CareerPrepped modules