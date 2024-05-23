Academic Support Programs

Academic Success Center
Academic Success Center services include:
- Academic advising
- Open classrooms/lab hours during evenings and weekends
- Workshops in basic study skills
- Tutorial services - professional and peer
- Academic, financial and personal counseling
- Information about career options
- Study center tutoring area
- Academic collaboration with CTI at HGAC faculty
TRIO Student Support Services
The Student Support Services (SSS) Program's goal is to increase retention and graduation rates, and to facilitate the process of transition from one level of higher education to the next. It also supports students with disabilities by:
- Providing opportunities for academic development
- Assisting students with basic requirements
- Motivating students to successfully complete postsecondary education
SSS Project Eligibility
SSS projects may be sponsored only by institutions of higher education or combinations of institutions of higher education. Eligible students include:
- First-generation college students
- Low income students
- Students with disabilities in need of academic assistance
Two thirds of students participating in SSS projects must be first-generation college students from low income families or students with disabilities. One-third of students participating in SSS projects must also come from low-income families. Students must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a degree or diploma program of postsecondary education at a grantee institution.