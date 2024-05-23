Academic Support Programs

SSS projects may be sponsored only by institutions of higher education or combinations of institutions of higher education. Eligible students include:

First-generation college students

Low income students

Students with disabilities in need of academic assistance

Two thirds of students participating in SSS projects must be first-generation college students from low income families or students with disabilities. One-third of students participating in SSS projects must also come from low-income families. Students must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a degree or diploma program of postsecondary education at a grantee institution.