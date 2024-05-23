Student Transition Readiness into Vocation and Education (STRIVE ON)

STRIVE ON is an opportunity to interact in a virtual environment with peers with visual impairments, create relationships, get to know yourself and explore your capabilities in a fun and interactive setting.



The fall 2022 session will focus on post-secondary readiness in the areas of: assistive technology, personal management/independence and post-secondary readiness. The twelve-week, online, virtual classes will assist students in gaining the necessary information, resources and skills needed to take the next steps into planning their future career choices.

Eligible students must be active customers of BBVS.

Program is available at no cost to eligible students who will be enrolled in 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th grade in the 2022-2023 school year.

Focus areas include assistive technology, personal management/independence and employable skill sets.



Classes will be held utilizing Microsoft Teams.



Students should have the ability to independently access and actively participate in the classes each week.



Apply to the STRIVE ON Post-Secondary Fall 2022 SessionOpens In A New Window



If you have program questions or are interested in receiving information about STRIVE ON, please contact:

Grace Fontanez, MS

VR Specialist for Program Development

Bureau of Blindness & Visual Services

1130 12th Ave, Suite 300

Altoona, PA 16601

Phone: 814-949-7954

Email: grfontanez@pa.gov

OR

Your Local BBVS District Office Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor: