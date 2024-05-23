Student Transition Readiness into Vocation and Education (STRIVE ON)

STRIVE ON is an opportunity to interact in a virtual environment with peers with visual impairments, create relationships, get to know yourself and explore your capabilities in a fun and interactive setting.
The fall 2022 session will focus on post-secondary readiness in the areas of: assistive technology, personal management/independence and post-secondary readiness. The twelve-week, online, virtual classes will assist students in gaining the necessary information, resources and skills needed to take the next steps into planning their future career choices.
- Eligible students must be active customers of BBVS.
- Program is available at no cost to eligible students who will be enrolled in 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th grade in the 2022-2023 school year.
- Focus areas include assistive technology, personal management/independence and employable skill sets.
- Classes will be held utilizing Microsoft Teams.
- Students should have the ability to independently access and actively participate in the classes each week.
Apply to the STRIVE ON Post-Secondary Fall 2022 SessionOpens In A New Window
If you have program questions or are interested in receiving information about STRIVE ON, please contact:
Grace Fontanez, MS
VR Specialist for Program Development
Bureau of Blindness & Visual Services
1130 12th Ave, Suite 300
Altoona, PA 16601
Phone: 814-949-7954
Email: grfontanez@pa.gov
OR
Your Local BBVS District Office Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor:
|Altoona:
|866-695-7673
|Erie:
|866-521-5073
|Harrisburg:
|866-375-8264
|Philadelphia:
|866-631-3892
|Pittsburgh:
|866-412-4072
|Wilkes-Barre:
|866-227-4163