Accessibility Advisory Board

2024 Meeting Agendas
The AAB generally meets once a month, beginning at 9:00 AM.
For the most up-to-date agenda and/or phone number to attend the meeting, please email ra-liboisaccessboard@pa.gov
Upcoming Meeting Schedule
Microsoft Teams Meeting - Oct. 17, 2024
Meeting ID: 255 238 215 652
Passcode: qsMDkf
Or call in (audio only)
+1 267-332-8737
Phone Conference ID: 575 855 526#
|September 21, 2023
|October 19, 2023
|November 16, 2023
|December 21, 2023
|January 18, 2024
|February 15, 2024
|March 21, 2024
|April 18, 2024
|May 16, 2024
|June 20, 2024
|July 25, 2024
|August 15, 2024
|September 19, 2024
|October 17, 2024
|November 21, 2024
|December 19, 2024
UCC Accessibility Requirements
The technical code requirements pertaining to building accessibility that are currently enforced in Pennsylvania are found primarily in: Chapter 11 of the International Building Code 2018 (depending on which version is applicable); Appendix E of the International Building Code 2018 (depending on which version is applicable); and in the ICC A117.1 Accessible and Usable Buildings and Facilities Standard.
Please note that the Department and all municipalities that have elected to administer and enforce the UCC (and who have code officials certified as Accessibility Inspectors/Plans Examiners) enforce building code requirements related to accessibility, not the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (and the Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility Guidelines). The latter is a civil rights law that is enforced by the U.S. Department of Justice.