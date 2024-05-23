Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Accessibility Advisory Board

    The Accessibility Advisory Board has the power to review proposed regulations related to accessibility for people with physical disabilities, provide advice to the Secretary on enforcement of accessibility requirements, review applications for modifications or variances of accessibility requirements in the Uniform Construction Code, and hear appeals from decisions of building code officials related to accessibility issues.

    How to File

    Form

    To apply, please complete and submit the form below.

    Accessibility Advisory Board Petition (UCC-1A)
    Fee Schedule

    Uniform Construction Code Fee Schedule

    Click here for Fee Schedule
    Instructions

    Instructions on how to file a petition with the Accessibility Advisory Board

    Filing instructions

    2024 Meeting Agendas

    The AAB generally meets once a month, beginning at 9:00 AM.

    For the most up-to-date agenda and/or phone number to attend the meeting, please email ra-liboisaccessboard@pa.gov

    Upcoming Meeting Schedule

    Microsoft Teams Meeting - Oct. 17, 2024
    Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
    Download Teams | Join on the web
    Meeting ID: 255 238 215 652
    Passcode: qsMDkf

    Or call in (audio only)
    +1 267-332-8737
    Phone Conference ID: 575 855 526#

    Recording or transcribing this meeting, in any manner including through a third-party application,
    may not occur without the consent of all participants, as required by law,
    and must adhere to Commonwealth policies. For more info click the legal link. 

    UCC Accessibility Requirements

    The technical code requirements pertaining to building accessibility that are currently enforced in Pennsylvania are found primarily in: Chapter 11 of the International Building Code 2018 (depending on which version is applicable); Appendix E of the International Building Code 2018 (depending on which version is applicable); and in the ICC A117.1 Accessible and Usable Buildings and Facilities Standard.

    Please note that the Department and all municipalities that have elected to administer and enforce the UCC (and who have code officials certified as Accessibility Inspectors/Plans Examiners) enforce building code requirements related to accessibility, not the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (and the Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility Guidelines). The latter is a civil rights law that is enforced by the U.S. Department of Justice.

    Accessibility Petitions

    717-787-3329

    Accessibility Code Requirements

    Select option 1 and then option 3

    717-787-3806