    Department of Labor & Industry

    Notices for Pennsylvania Employers

    Pennsylvania employers are required to post certain notices in their worksites so employees have access to and information about applicable labor laws.

    Federal Required Employee Notices

    State Required Employee Notices

    All notices must be posted in a conspicuous place so that they can be seen and read by employees. Failure to post notices can result in stiff penalties and possible fines. In addition to the notices listed below, all government agencies and private employers with government contracts over $25,000 are required to publish and post an anti-drug policy statement in accordance with the Drug-Free Workplace Act of 1998.

    If you would like to request copies of these posters to be mailed to you from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please call 833-728-2367 Option 1.

    Visit our Employer & Tax Services: Important Information for additional information including the mandatory distribution of Form UC-1609 (Employer Information Form) to all separating employees and/or employees working reduced hours. 