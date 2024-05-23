This Halloween Season, L&I Reminds Employers and Parents that Scary Work Shouldn’t Be Dangerous Work for Child Performers

Harrisburg – As the Halloween season approaches, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is reminding operators of Halloween-themed attractions that they must comply with all provisions of the Child Labor Act, including providing required breaks and securing permits when employing performers under the age of 18. L&I is also urging parents of child performers to check in regularly with their children to ensure they feel safe at work.

“Halloween attractions are designed to scare, but that doesn’t mean child performers should be put in dangerous environments—whether from patrons, older employees, or unsafe conditions,” L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker said. “It’s critical that haunted attraction employers follow the law by ensuring required breaks, securing entertainment permits, and remembering that children cannot work past certain hours on school nights. I want parents and young performers to know there is recourse and that protections exist if something feels off, whether it’s about working hours or unsafe, uncomfortable situations.”

Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act, enforced by L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (BLLC), safeguards the health, safety, and welfare of minors working in Pennsylvania by limiting employment in certain establishments and occupations, regulating both working hours and work conditions, and requiring permits for minors. Child performers have additional protections under state law. Employers are required to apply for entertainment permits for each child performer, including those at live Halloween-themed attractions. BLLC reviews and approves permits that meet the requirements of the Act.

The federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) also may apply, and in cases where state and federal laws overlap, the standard that is most protective of minors applies.

Each year, BLLC issues about 1,500 entertainment permits. Haunted attractions typically start submitting work permits in September through the Halloween season. The permits require information about the child’s employment arrangement and a parent or guardian’s signature. BLLC has authority to deny permits for performances that are potentially dangerous or hazardous to the child’s well-being, such as acrobatic acts or activities involving speed, height, and high levels of physical exertion or stunts.

Employers must submit applications to BLLC before the child's first rehearsal or performance. If performances or rehearsals occur during school hours, a school official must complete the relevant section of the application. Applications can be submitted by mail to the Bureau of Labor Law Compliance (651 Boas Street, Room 1301, Harrisburg, PA 17121-0750) or by email at ra-lislmr-ent_apps@pa.gov. Employers with questions can also email the same address or call 800-932-0665.

Violations of the Child Labor Act may result in either administrative or criminal penalties. Criminal penalties include fines of up to $500 for a first violation and up to $1,500 per violation and/or up to 10 days of imprisonment for subsequent violations. Administrative penalties can result in fines of up to $5,000 per violation and corrective actions.

L&I’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance responds to complaints from the public about suspected violations of the Child Labor Act and other Pennsylvania labor laws. Complaints can be filed on L&I’s website using an online submission form.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website or follow L&I on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.