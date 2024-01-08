Shapiro Administration to Invest $2.8 Million to Improve Job Quality for Direct Care Workers

​Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced $2.8 million in grant funding to boost the ranks of Pennsylvania's direct care workforce by improving job quality and increasing career advancement opportunities.

"By creating quality jobs for the direct care workforce we also invest in quality of care for all Pennsylvanians, especially older residents and individuals with disabilities who need the support of direct care workers to meet personal goals and thrive in their communities," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "As the population ages, the need for a high-quality direct care workforce will only increase – and that's why the Shapiro Administration is taking steps to invest now."

This is the latest Shapiro Administration effort to address job quality impacting direct care workers. In the first year of his administration, Governor Josh Shapiro allocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to boost wages for over 55,000 direct care workers and fund a new worker registry and training programs for home-based care workers.



This round of Direct Care Worker (DCW) grant funding continues the Shapiro Administration's efforts and is designed to emphasize the mutual benefits improved job quality has on direct care employers, their workers, and most importantly, the patients they serve.

Organizations including local workforce development boards, non-profit and non-governmental entities, community-based organizations, healthcare organizations, and others are eligible to apply.

Applicants may request awards of up to $600,000 each with a performance period beginning July 1, 2024, to February 28, 2026. The deadline to apply is Feb. 29, 2024.

For more information about DCW and other L&I grant opportunities, please visit L&I's website.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, please visit the website

