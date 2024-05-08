Shapiro Administration Recognizes Pittsburgh Pre-Apprenticeship Program Serving Marginalized Communities, Highlights Millions in Apprenticeship Funding in 2024-25 Proposed Budget

Pittsburgh, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker visited today with staff and masonry students at the Trade Institute of Pittsburgh to highlight a registered pre-apprenticeship program that empowers individuals facing barriers to employment, those with criminal backgrounds, and other marginalized populations to find their next career opportunity.

Sponsored by the PA Laborers Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee and supported by L&I’s Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO), the masonry program provides pre-apprentices with specialized training tailored to the union’s requirements. Pre-apprenticeship programs expand career pathways for individuals through industry-based training and classroom instruction, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to complete the minimum requirements of a registered apprenticeship program.

Throughout the pre-apprenticeship, all participants receive wrap-around support services, including case management, trauma-informed counseling, financial literacy, career awareness skills, and other support unique to their individualized service plan. Upon completing the masonry program, pre-apprentices are automatically enrolled in Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 and earn 350 credit hours toward their four-year apprenticeship program.

Since the start of his Administration, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on creating real opportunities for people to obtain good-paying jobs. That’s why the Governor’s 2024-25 budget proposal builds on the 2023-24 budget with bipartisan support for investments in workforce development, including $6 million for registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs

“Apprenticeship programs like the ones offered at the Trade Institute of Pittsburgh offer Pennsylvania men and women the opportunity to change the trajectory of their lives while building in-demand skills that will earn them entry to family-sustaining jobs in growing industries,” Secretary Walker said. “A pathway to a career is a pathway to a life of real freedom, and the Shapiro Administration is proud to partner with organizations like the Trade Institute of Pittsburgh to make these opportunities available to as many Pennsylvanians as possible.”

Since its founding in 2013, the Trade Institute has graduated more than 700 men and women into jobs with family-sustaining wages. About 98 percent of the institute’s graduates are hired by an increasing host of contractors and construction companies at $19 per hour or more. Over the last decade, the Trade Institute has engaged men and women throughout Allegheny County to meet a growing need for skilled tradespeople in the bricklaying, masonry, and carpentry fields.

“Every day at TIP, we witness the benefits our pre-apprenticeship programs offer youth in the region -- especially those with barriers to employment,” said Donta Green, Executive Director at the Trade Institute of Pittsburgh. “This national awareness is critical to creating sustainable and meaningful career opportunities for more young people.”

Earlier this week, Secretary Walker kicked off Youth Apprenticeship Week with visits to two Pittsburgh-area organizations committed to empowering the next generation of Pennsylvania workers to chart their own career pathways to rewarding jobs with family-sustaining wages. Youth Apprenticeship Week promotes the importance of registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs for young people ages 16 to 24 to earn competitive wages while receiving comprehensive industry training and earning college credits – ultimately leading to quality, high-paying jobs.



"The value of youth apprenticeships cannot be overstated. Successful programs, such as those offered at the Trade Institute, offer young people an alternative to college and a chance to earn while they learn. Apprentices gain real-world experience in their chosen fields, making them highly attractive to employers upon program completion," said Rob Cherry, CEO of Partner4Work, a leading workforce development organization in Allegheny County. "By providing opportunities for hands-on training and professional development to youth from all backgrounds, including those from high-need communities, we can help mitigate systemic barriers to employment. This inclusivity not only enriches the workplace but also strengthens the social fabric of our communities."

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that, on average, apprentices earn a starting wage of $80,000 per year after graduation and are on track to earn $300,000 more over their careers compared to workers who do not graduate from an apprenticeship program. For every dollar spent on apprenticeships, employers get an average of $1.47 back in increased productivity.

Established in 2016, the ATO is responsible for guiding and promoting the expansion and compliance of all registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs across the Commonwealth. The ATO currently supports 881 unduplicated registered apprenticeship program sponsors and 1,554 occupation-specific programs across the Commonwealth, with 15,645 registered apprentices currently active. Additionally, there are 118 registered pre-apprenticeship programs and 1,364 pre-apprentices currently active.

For information on how to join a registered apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship program, visit your local PA CareerLink® office or email the ATO at apprenticeship@pa.gov and request to be connected with a job seeker liaison. To find a registered program, use the ‘Search” feature here to find programs in your region.

Employers interested in starting a registered apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship program should contact the ATO at apprenticeship@pa.gov to request guidance.