Shapiro Administration Launches First-of-its-Kind Helpline for Unemployment Compensation Claimants Staffed by Vocational Rehabilitation Customers

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker today announced a new initiative that will both enhance customer service for Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants and provide valuable work experience for about 40 people served through L&I’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), which supports Pennsylvanians with disabilities in their pursuit of meaningful employment and independence.





L&I has established a new call center (1-855-284-8545) for UC claimants to schedule in-person UC Connect appointments at PA CareerLink® locations and get assistance with routine questions, such as how to log in to the UC system, reset a PIN, or change contact information on file. The new call center will increase capacity within the UC system, giving claimants another place to go when they need help.





The center is staffed by OVR customers, who will gain necessary call center experience needed to later apply for UC intake interviewer positions. UC claimants can call the helpline Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 4 PM.





“This first-of-its-kind project is a win-win for Pennsylvania. For OVR customers, this is valuable job experience that opens the door to a new career. For UC claimants, we’ll be answering their routine questions faster and freeing up capacity for UC intake interviewers to focus on their important work,” Secretary Walker said. “I’m so proud of this collaboration within L&I to identify creative solutions that not only solve problems, but also stay true to our mission of supporting all Pennsylvanians in their pursuit of economic freedom and opportunity.”





UNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION

One year after Governor Josh Shapiro took office and promised to get the UC system back on track, L&I has made significant strides toward enhanced customer service. Under Secretary Walker’s leadership, L&I distributed more than $1.7 billion in UC benefits in 2023 to about 326,000 Pennsylvanians – all of whom experienced the loss of a job or work hours through no fault of their own.

Thanks to a bipartisan 2023-24 budget investment that allowed more workers and resources to be dedicated to the UC system, L&I in 2024 will continue to improve customer service and make progress toward shorter timelines for the determination of new claims.

In January 2024, L&I received 62,784 claims and distributed UC benefits totaling $228,318,660 to 121,689 eligible claimants.





In January, L&I served:

102,365 individuals through the UC helpline at 888-313-7284 ;

10,383 individuals through the UC Live Chat service;

19,954 individuals through email.





Since May 2023, UC staff have been answering most emails within 24 hours.





Through the Department’s UC Connect program offering in-person customer service at Pennsylvania CareerLink® locations, L&I served 4,127 individuals in January for a total of 67,991 since the program’s launch in May 2022.





L&I reminds UC claimants of their responsibility to file weekly benefit certifications online or by using the Department’s touch tone telephone service, called PAT, at 888-255-4728 (en Español 877-888-8104).





RAPID RESPONSE SERVICES

Rapid Response Services are available for businesses and workers in the event of job dislocation caused by a natural disaster, economic transition, planned layoff or closure through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN). Rapid Response Services are available to employers and employees at no cost.

In January, L&I provided Rapid Response Services to 46 employers and 1,704 workers.

L&I invites business owners experiencing economic challenges to contact the Department for Rapid Response assistance by emailing RA-LI-BWPO-Rapid@pa.gov or calling 866-858-2753. Workers can find additional support through the PA CareerLink® network.

