Shapiro Administration Joins Grand Opening of Newly Relocated Allegheny East PA CareerLink® to Celebrate Opportunities for Pennsylvania Workers to Find Jobs, Boost Skills

Pittsburgh, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Executive Deputy Secretary Bill Trusky today joined local officials for a ribbon cutting and job fair at the newly relocated PA CareerLink® Allegheny East to celebrate the opening of a location where Pennsylvania workers can boost their job skills and connect with local employers eager to fill vacancies in high-demand fields like information technology, human resources, healthcare and more.

PA CareerLink® Allegheny East is administered by Partner4Work, a local workforce development board that connects job seekers with career opportunities and helps employers find and retain skilled workers. The new location at 300 Penn Center Boulevard, Suite 800, in Pittsburgh is part of Pennsylvania’s network of 62 offices embedded in local communities and staffed with professionals who help workers find, obtain, and maintain family-sustaining employment. For employers, PA CareerLink® connects businesses directly with the skilled talent they need to fill critical positions in trades and emerging industries.

“Governor Shapiro has said from day one of this Administration that our number one goal is to create real opportunity and real freedom for Pennsylvanians and their families – and that includes the opportunity to succeed in a well-paying, family-sustaining job,” said Executive Deputy Secretary Trusky. “That’s why we’re working hard with our partners across the Commonwealth – like our friends at Partner4Work – to help lessen and ultimately remove the barriers to employment that so many Pennsylvanians face. PA CareerLink® locations are vital community resources that offer help at every step of the job-seeking process – and it’s all free!”

Today’s event in Pittsburgh was part of a series of job fairs hosted by PA CareerLink® locations across Pennsylvania to educate Pennsylvanians about the many career paths and opportunities available, as well as highlight the free services offered at PA CareerLink® centers to help Pennsylvanians land that next job.

Since the start of his Administration, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on creating real opportunities for hardworking Pennsylvanians to obtain well-paying jobs. The Shapiro Administration values skills-based hiring, where every career path is treated with respect, regardless of whether it requires a college degree. In July, Governor Shapiro signed the 2024-25 budget into law that will increase Pennsylvania’s Career and Technical Education investment by $30 million and expand funding for registered apprenticeship programs by $2 million to fill much-needed nursing positions across the Commonwealth.

The Shapiro Administration has also prioritized projects statewide that prepare Pennsylvania workers for family-sustaining jobs in the Commonwealth’s most dynamic industries through L&I’s Industry Partnership program, which encourages partnerships among businesses in various sectors to address education and training, identify economic development needs, coordinate regional support teams, and pool community resources. In February, the Shapiro Administration announced $4.2 million in Industry Partnership grants for projects statewide – including $250,000 to Partner4Work for its P4W Construction Industry Partnership to boost diversity within union ranks, expand pre-apprenticeship training, and build a pipeline of next-generation talent.

"This job center fills a critical need in Allegheny County, where there are almost two open jobs per unemployed worker. The services are delivered with integrity, and people can feel good about themselves and their opportunities when they walk in the door" said Rob Cherry, CEO of Partner4Work. "The new PA CareerLink® Allegheny East location continues our commitment to creating bright, welcoming spaces that empower individuals and provide the resources they need to build successful careers."

PA CareerLink® prepares Pennsylvanians to meet the needs of businesses and matches employers with qualified, skilled candidates. Individuals can register for career and training services, search for job postings and upload their resumes to make themselves visible and available to thousands of employers.

Some of the free career-building and other services provided include:

Resume building/posting/submitting workshops

Mock interviews

Job search and training assistance

Adult education classes and workshops

Career fairs

Referral services to partners

