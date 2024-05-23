Shapiro Administration Joins Bucks County PACareerLink® to Launch Mobile Workforce on Wheels Vehicle, Bringing Free Career Services Directly to Pennsylvania Workers

Trevose, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker today joined local officials to celebrate the official launch of the Bucks County PA CareerLink ® Work Force on Wheels (WOW) vehicle, a mobile job center providing the same career development resources available at the Bucks County PA CareerLink® office on the go, including resume writing, interview coaching, and more.

Bucks County PA CareerLink® is administered by the Bucks County Workforce Development Board, a local workforce development board that connects job seekers with career opportunities and helps employers find and retain skilled workers.

“From the start of this Administration, Governor Josh Shapiro has made it clear that our top priority is creating real opportunities and real freedom for Pennsylvanians and their families — including helping them access well-paying, family-sustaining jobs," said Secretary Walker. “The WOW vehicle moves us in the right direction towards expanding these opportunities by bringing career development resources directly to communities throughout Bucks County."

Equipped with 12 seats, a TV screen, laptops, and chargers, the vehicle offers services such as résumé writing, interview preparation, job search assistance, and recruitment events. Since hitting the road during a soft launch in March 2024, WOW has partnered with libraries, recovery centers, community corrections facilities, and has made appearances at local events.

“We are hoping that this will aid us in our number one challenge, which is getting the word out that we exist, and just telling people all of the wonderful things that we can do," said Billie Barnes, executive director of the Bucks County Office of Workforce and Economic Development. “Additionally, WOW strives to remediate transportation barriers for Bucks County residents; we can now meet individuals in their communities."

Today's event in Bucks County was part of a series of job fairs and other community events hosted by CareerLink® locations across Pennsylvania to educate Pennsylvanians about the many career paths and opportunities available, as well as highlight the free services offered at PA CareerLink® centers to help Pennsylvanians land that next job.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has focused on creating real opportunities for hardworking Pennsylvanians to access well-paying jobs. The Shapiro Administration supports skills-based hiring, recognizing the value of every career path, whether or not it requires a college degree. In July, Governor Shapiro signed the bipartisan 2024-25 budget, which increases Pennsylvania's Career and Technical Education funding by $30 million and expands registered apprenticeship programs by $2 million to help fill critical nursing positions across the state.

PA CareerLink® prepares Pennsylvanians to meet the needs of businesses and matches employers with qualified, skilled candidates. Individuals can register for career and training services, search for job postings and upload their resumes to make themselves visible and available to thousands of employers.

Some of the free career-building and other services provided include:

Resume building/posting/submitting workshops

Mock interviews

Job search and training assistance

Adult education classes and workshops

Career fairs

Referral services to partners

For more information on Pennsylvania CareerLink ®, visit pacareerlink.pa.gov