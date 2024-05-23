Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $5 Million to Expand Registered Apprenticeship Programs Across PA

Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration today announced the recipients of grant awards totaling nearly $5.4 million to support the creation and expansion of registered apprenticeship programs. These programs offer earn-as-you-learn opportunities to Pennsylvania workers, particularly those from historically underserved populations, and are expanding into new industry sectors through collaborations with educational institutions.

“Apprenticeships are a game-changer for Pennsylvania workers, offering them the chance to earn a paycheck while gaining valuable, in-demand skills,” said L&I Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Dan Kuba. “By investing in these programs, we’re breaking down barriers for workers to obtain good-paying jobs, especially for underserved communities. These new and expanded apprenticeships will create a diverse talent pipeline that is equipped to meet the demands of our evolving economy, strengthening not only our workforce but also our commitment to equity and inclusion across every industry sector.”

Since Governor Shapiro took office, the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has supported the enrollment of nearly 10,000 new apprentices and the creation of more than 55 new registered apprenticeship programs in Pennsylvania and continues to work with partners across the Commonwealth to expand apprenticeship into new industry sectors like nursing, information technology, agriculture, energy and advanced manufacturing.

The bipartisan 2024-25 budget the Governor signed into law in July includes a $30 million increase for vo-tech and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programming and equipment and a $2 million increase in funding for nursing apprenticeships. Combined with the 2023-24 budget, Pennsylvania is now investing $61 million more annually in workforce development than the Commonwealth did before Governor Shapiro’s term – representing a 50% increase in funding for vo-tech, CTE, and apprenticeships in just two years.

Apprenticeship programs have traditionally served the building trades, and efforts to continue growing opportunities in the trades remain a top priority. The Shapiro Administration has also prioritized the development of apprenticeship programs in new sectors and is working hard to promote these opportunities to historically underserved populations.

The following apprenticeship programs were awarded a combined total of $5,396,411.98 and are 100% state funds:

Drexel University - Goodwin College of Professional Studies (Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia counties)– $600,000

Drexel University will expand the existing registered apprenticeship, Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA). Additionally, Drexel University will leverage LPN and RN bridge models to build and register an Associate of Registered Nurse program.

The Learning Lamp (Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Crawford, Erie, Fayette, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Somerset, Westmoreland counties) – $599,852.62

The Learning Lamp will recruit and support 25-30 childcare workers through the Early Childcare Education Registered Apprenticeship, expanding the program across Western Pennsylvania.

Launch of Philadelphia, Inc. (Philadelphia County) – $400,000

Development of a new Information Technology Apprenticeship in Cybersecurity will support a critical role in the finance, healthcare, technology, government, and defense industries.

Institute for Leadership Education, Advancement, and Development, Inc. (I-LEAD, Inc.) (Berks County) – $400,000

I-LEAD will create a new registered apprenticeship program in Berks County to train prospective behavioral health technicians in collaboration with local employers.

Pasa Sustainable Agriculture (Statewide) – $599,924.66

Pasa Sustainable Agriculture will support new and beginning farmers through the Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship Program.

Pennsylvania College of Technology (Statewide) – $600,000

Pennsylvania College of Technology will develop a new sector apprenticeship in transportation, focusing on training bus mechanics to address the shortage of skilled bus service technicians in suburban and rural areas.

Keystone Community Education Council (Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango, Warren counties) – $600,000

Keystone Community Education Council will expand registered apprenticeship opportunities in manufacturing by promoting existing apprenticeships and developing a new Mold Maintenance program.

The Wistar Institute (Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia counties) – $596,989.70

The Wistar Institute will expand its Biomedical Technician Training program to create a sustainable apprenticeship network for Quality Control Analysts.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) (Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia counties) – $399,645.26

SEPTA will establish a new welding apprenticeship, offering a two-year paid program to train and certify welders.

Steamfitters Local Union No. 449 JATC (Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Erie, Forest, Greene, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Venango, Warren, Washington counties) – $600,000

Steamfitters Local Union No. 449 JATC will expand its School-2-Career training program to accommodate 25 new apprentices, who will earn certifications in HVAC-R.

Established in 2016, the Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO) at L&I currently supports 877 unduplicated registered apprenticeship program sponsors and 1,556 occupation-specific programs across the Commonwealth, with 15,935 active registered apprentices. Additionally, there are 121 registered pre-apprenticeship programs and 1,166 pre-apprentices currently active.

