Schools-to-Work grants are direct investments in employment and training pathways for Pennsylvania students

Philadelphia, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today visited Fox Chase Farm to celebrate the expansion of agricultural career education for School District of Philadelphia students. With a recently awarded $250,000 Schools-to-Work grant from the Shapiro Administration, the school district will develop a pre-apprenticeship program to prepare students for indoor farming careers and reinforce the district’s commitment to fighting food insecurity in the community.

Since the start of his Administration, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on creating real opportunities for people to obtain family-sustaining jobs with good wages. Earlier this year, L&I announced Schools-to-Work awards totaling more than $3.3 million to 14 organizations throughout Pennsylvania, including the School District of Philadelphia.

“Pre-apprenticeship programs offer Pennsylvania students the opportunity to build in-demand skills to land family-sustaining jobs in growing industries – and there’s no better industry than agriculture when it comes to opportunity,” Secretary Walker said. “A pathway to a career is a pathway to a life of real freedom, and the Shapiro Administration is proud to support the School District of Philadelphia in its efforts to launch students directly into family-sustaining careers.”

Apprenticeship programs have traditionally served the building trades, and efforts to continue growing opportunities in the trades remains a top priority. The Shapiro Administration has also prioritized the development of apprenticeship programs in new sectors – especially agriculture – and is working hard to promote these opportunities to historically underserved populations because apprenticeship is a direct pathway to family-sustaining wages without the crippling burden of debt.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, L&I and the Department of Agriculture have partnered to create more apprenticeship opportunities and training programs within Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry. Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, L&I’s Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO) has supported the creation of more than 45 new apprenticeship programs in Pennsylvania – including two new apprenticeship programs serving the agriculture industry.



“Agriculture businesses need workers with flexible skills and the agility to learn new ways of doing things and adopt new technologies that help them grow what consumers want,” Secretary Redding said. “That takes investing early to attract learners who are passionate not just about growing food but putting their knowledge to work growing a business. Earn-while-you-learn apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships are a critical investment the Shapiro Administration is making to check a lot of boxes – feeding kids’ futures by expanding career opportunities, feeding Pennsylvania families, and meeting Pennsylvania businesses’ need for skilled workers, all while feeding consumer demand for high-value products that grow their profits and sustain their success.”

Schools-to-Work grants are direct investments in employment and training pathways for Pennsylvania students – such as through pre-apprenticeship programs, which offer industry-based training and classroom instruction, equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to complete the minimum requirements of a registered apprenticeship program.

The School District of Philadelphia will use its $250,000 Schools-to-Work grant to develop a Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Pre-Apprenticeship Pipeline Program that will offer 24 students each year the opportunity to learn about the technology of indoor farming – and the option to advance into one of the district’s registered apprenticeship programs in the plumbing or electrical trades. On Tuesday, Secretary Walker and Secretary Redding toured Fox Chase Farm, a 112-acre working farm operated by the School District of Philadelphia in Northeast Philadelphia offering educational opportunities to district communities and the larger region.

Food produced through the CEA program will also boost the district’s efforts to fight food insecurity among its students.

“This grant enables us to target one of the most food insecure and largest food deserts in Philadelphia. It will truly help build intrinsic motivation within our students and communities, building stronger food-confident communities. Imagine a child who is engaged in growing their own fresh food, while developing soft skills, and being exposed to entrepreneurial experiences through their entire school career. At the Fox Chase Farm we strive to bring innovative and strategic ways to create student-centered learning opportunities to increase the equity and accessibility to all ages and all learning levels using agriculture and career pathways as the driving force,” said Dr. Mandy Manna, Principal and Farm Manager, who is leading the innovation in agriculture initiative across the School District of Philadelphia.

The School District of Philadelphia is one of the largest urban school districts in the United States, and the largest public school system in Pennsylvania, serving over 200,000 students in more than 200 schools. The district is committed to providing high-quality education and diverse learning experiences to prepare its students for the future.

