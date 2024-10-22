Shapiro Administration Invests $400,000 to Boost Veteran Employment in Delaware County, Help Vets Succeed Post-Service

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today awarded a $400,000 grant specifically for veterans in Delaware County as part of the Veterans Employment Program (VEP), helping to connect veterans with job opportunities and employment support in Pennsylvania.

The Delaware County Workforce Development Board will collaborate with the Delaware County Office of Military and Veterans Affairs to assist veterans to succeed in the workforce. The grant will focus on Delaware County’s most vulnerable veterans, those involved in the justice system, and those living in poverty due to a disability in obtaining support and career services.

"We are excited to support the Delaware County Workforce Development Board in their efforts to empower our veterans," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "Their proposal shows a deep understanding of the challenges veterans face in employment and presents innovative solutions to provide essential services to help them adapt in the workforce and become successful."

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on creating real opportunities for hardworking Pennsylvanians to access good paying jobs. The Shapiro Administration supports skills-based hiring, recognizing the value of every career path, whether or not it requires a college degree. In July, Governor Shapiro signed the bipartisan 2024-25 budget, which increases Pennsylvania's Career and Technical Education (CTE) funding by $30 million and expands registered apprenticeship programs by $2 million to help fill critical nursing positions across the Commonwealth.

The VEP initiative is designed to help veterans, members of all Reserves units and the Pennsylvania National Guard, and spouses of veterans and service members translate their military skills to civilian life. Pennsylvania is home to more than 650,000 veterans, roughly five percent of the Commonwealth’s population. In October 2023, the Shapiro Administration announced nearly $800,000 in additional funding for Veterans Employment Program projects across the Commonwealth.

“We are grateful to the Shapiro Administration for reaching out into our communities to assist veterans who are having difficulties finding employment, especially those in need,” said Brig. Gen. John Pippy, acting adjutant general and head of the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “We are looking forward to the good work that will be done in Delaware County and to seeing more Pennsylvania veterans make a positive contribution in the workforce and their communities.”

The period of performance is December 1, 2024 – November 30, 2026.

