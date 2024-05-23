Shapiro Administration Invests $4 Million to Strengthen Pennsylvania’s Workforce, Boost Industry Partnerships

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker today announced an investment of more than $4 million in Industry Partnership grant funding to strengthen workforce development projects across the Commonwealth. Under the leadership of Governor Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania is building business networks to strengthen industry through training initiatives, recruitment strategies, career awareness, and partnership to address challenges identified by the businesses.

The Industry Partnership program encourages collaboration among businesses in various sectors to address education and training, economic development needs, and the coordination of regional support teams. By supporting sectors such as agriculture, information technology, robotics, healthcare, transportation, and reshoring manufacturing operations, the Shapiro Administration is aligning its efforts with current and future industry needs.

"This $4 million investment in Industry Partnership grants is a pivotal step in fostering collaboration across Pennsylvania’s key sectors. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we are committed to strengthening industry connections, enhancing training opportunities, and driving economic growth,” Secretary Walker said. “By empowering local organizations and businesses to partner in addressing workforce needs, we are paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for all Pennsylvanians."

Since the start of his Administration, Governor Shapiro has been focused on creating real opportunities for people to obtain good-paying jobs. Last month, Governor Shapiro signed a new budget into law that increases Pennsylvania’s vo-tech and Career and Technical Education (CTE) investment by $30 million and expands funding for registered apprenticeship programs by $2 million to fill much-needed nursing positions across the Commonwealth.

Earlier this year, the Shapiro Administration announced $4.2 million in Industry Partnership grants – including multiple projects to create or expand registered apprenticeship opportunities.

This $4 million of available funding will be awarded in increments of up to $400,000 to support industry partnerships across the Commonwealth to both improve economic growth while preparing workers with training for their current position and future advancement.

Projects funded through Industry Partnership grants should increase worker recruitment and retention; increase the number of workers attaining an industry-recognized credential; result in increased worker wages and compensation; create jobs; fill vacant jobs; and help employers retain newly hired employees.

Eligible applicants include local workforce development boards, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, community-based organizations, educational and post-secondary educational organizations, labor organizations, business associations, and economic development entities.

Additional details and the application for the Industry Partnership grants can be found on L&I’s website. Applications are due by 4:00 PM on September 27, 2024. L&I anticipates a performance period beginning on January 1, 2025, and ending on June 30, 2026.

# # #