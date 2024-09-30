Shapiro Administration Invests $3.9 Million in Pre-Apprenticeship Opportunities for Pennsylvania High School Students

Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration today announced a $3.9 million investment in career development for Pennsylvania's high school students through pre-apprenticeship opportunities offered by career and technical education (CTE) programs that are run by a school district, employer, community non-profit or economic development organization. The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) to make this investment possible, with the goal of building a more robust school-to-workforce pipeline by supporting the creation of new and expansion of existing pre-apprenticeship programs within traditional CTE structures.

Workforce development is a key priority for Governor Josh Shapiro – since taking office, he has been committed to bringing career and technical education back into the classroom, boosting workforce development efforts, and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians to obtain good-paying jobs. The bipartisan 2024-25 budget the Governor signed into law in July includes a $30 million increase for CTE programming and equipment and a $2 million increase in funding for nursing apprenticeships.

Combined with the 2023-24 budget, Pennsylvania is now investing $61 million more annually in workforce development than the Commonwealth did before Governor Shapiro’s term – representing a 50% increase in funding for CTE and apprenticeships in just two years.

“CTE programs are a natural home for pre-apprenticeship programs, which offer industry-based training and classroom instruction so that future apprentices are ready with the skills and knowledge they will need to complete a full program," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “When we invest in our young people through apprenticeship programs, we offer them the freedom to earn a paycheck while they build the in-demand skills that employers need among their workforce. Those talent pipelines will sustain families, businesses and Pennsylvania communities for years to come across traditional and emerging industries."

Since Governor Shapiro took office, L&I has supported the enrollment of nearly 10,000 new apprentices and the creation of more than 55 new registered apprenticeship programs in Pennsylvania and continues to work across the Commonwealth to expand apprenticeship into new industry sectors like nursing, information technology, agriculture, energy and advanced manufacturing.

“CTE programs connect Pennsylvanians with a pathway to a high-demand career, the ability to do work that they love, and a ticket to the middle class. I’m excited to see so many programs growing to offer these life-changing opportunities to more young people,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “When we invest in the education of the youngest Pennsylvanians, we secure a bright future for all of us in the Commonwealth.”

Pre-apprenticeship (Pre-RA) programs provide the instruction, preparation, and supports to help individuals gain the skills they need to succeed in applying for a full apprenticeship program. Pre-RA programs are linked with existing apprenticeship programs, creating a pipeline of qualified workers to fill open positions.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that, on average, apprentices earn a starting wage of $80,000 per year after graduation and are on track to earn $300,000 more over their careers compared to workers who do not graduate from an apprenticeship program. For every dollar spent on apprenticeships, employers get an average of $1.47 back in increased productivity.

The following pre-apprenticeship programs were awarded a combined total of $3,902,928 with 100 percent state funds:

Bucks County Workforce and Economic Development Board (Bucks County) – $400,000

A creation of four pre-apprenticeships as a consortium to include the three Bucks County Technical Education High Schools will expand Bucks County Workforce and Economic Development Board’s commitment to preparing the next generation of skilled professionals. These programs will focus on industries and occupations experiencing rapid growth and high demand: early childhood education, healthcare, cybersecurity, and culinary arts.

Finishing Trades Institute of the Mid-Atlantic Region (Delaware, Luzerne, Philadelphia counties) – $456,483

The Vocational Intern Partnership (VIP) Summer Sessions will recruit rising seniors from high schools throughout eastern Pennsylvania. The expansion of the pre-apprenticeship program will graduate 40 pre-apprentices with credentials in OHSA 10, first aid/CPR, scaffolding, lead renovation, etc.

Montgomery County Intermediate Unit (Montgomery County) – $395,219

The Career and Technical Centers of Montco will work in partnership with the Montgomery County Intermediate Unit and the Montgomery County Workforce Development Board to create a consortium of pre-apprenticeship programs in electrical, manufacturing, and welding.

The Philadelphia Academies, Inc. (Philadelphia County) – $399,132

The project will expand an existing Early Childhood Education Pre-Apprenticeship at Parkway West High School in Philadelphia to include a parallel education pre-apprenticeship pathway. The opportunity will provide students deeper exposure to careers and opportunities in the broader education field.

NuPaths, LLC (Allegheny, Dauphin, Philadelphia counties) – $599,999

The project will provide career exploration and planning, technical skill attainment, and hands-on learning through pre-apprenticeship training for 42 career and technical education and high school students in three counties and 20 recent career and technical education and high school graduates (ages 18-24) in two counties. The information and technology pre-apprenticeships, along with the development of a new allied health pre-apprenticeship, will support high-need areas.

The Pennsylvania University Hershey Medical Center (Statewide) – $600,000

The Pennsylvania Area Health Education Center (PA AHEC) will develop a statewide healthcare pre-apprenticeship program that will strengthen the presence of registered apprenticeship programs in healthcare. The program will be implemented regionally and create a pathway for high school students participating in career and technical education programs to be enrolled directly into registered apprenticeship programs in healthcare.

Phase 4 Learning Center Inc. (Allegheny County/City of Pittsburgh) – $352,222

Phase 4 Learning Center will expand its new sector pre-apprenticeship program, TechLaunch, to serve an additional 20 individuals per year (40 participants over 24 months) via a partnership with the Pittsburgh Public Schools CTE Program.

Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Joint Apprenticeship Training Fund (Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia counties) – $299,872

Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Joint Apprenticeship Training Fund (JATF) will develop, register, and implement a new pre-apprenticeship program to serve as a pathway for career and technical students into the existing Sheet Metal Workers registered apprenticeship program.

Pasa Sustainable Agriculture (Statewide) – $399,999

The project aims to advance Pasa’s pre-apprenticeship through the 15 current training providers and employers and enhance the CTE program at The U School in AFNR as a model for demonstrating Diversified Vegetable Farm Manager Pre-apprenticeship’s ability to better partner and align with additional CTE programs.

Visit L&I’s website for more information about registered apprenticeships.

Read this for more information about L&I’s Apprenticeship & Training Office.