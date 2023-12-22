Shapiro Administration Gets Stuff Done: Making Historic Investments to Expand Workforce Opportunities for Pennsylvania Workers

​Contact: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov

Harrisburg, PA –Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker today reflected on the significant investments, initiatives and progress made under the leadership of Governor Josh Shapiro this year to expand workforce opportunities for Pennsylvanians, support family-sustaining jobs, and strengthen Pennsylvania's economy.

"This has been a great year for Pennsylvania workers and employers who value fair wages, safe work environments and real economic freedom. Under Governor Shapiro's leadership, we've made historic investments in Pennsylvania's most valuable asset – our workforce," said Secretary Walker. "Looking ahead, I am confident L&I will continue to lead the charge of supporting and creating smart, innovative ways to invest in our workers while taking on the challenges of today and preparing for the jobs of tomorrow."

These investments and initiatives of the last year underscore the Shapiro Administration's commitment to supporting, creating, and expanding tangible opportunities for Pennsylvania workers in all industries across the Commonwealth.



Bipartisan Investments in Pennsylvania Workers

Governor Shapiro proposed significant investments in workforce development as part of his first budget address, marking a historic commitment to Pennsylvania's future.

Passed in August, the 2023-24 budget followed through on those investments with bipartisan support, including:

$23.5 million to support workforce training through career & technical education and vo-tech programs. This investment ensures more Pennsylvanians have the freedom to chart their own course by expanding our workforce, investing in career & technical education and vo-tech, and supporting apprenticeship programs.

$6 million for apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs. This additional investment expands access to job-training opportunities for Pennsylvania workers to secure family-sustaining jobs while helping employers access a skilled workforce. L&I's Apprenticeship and Training Office currently supports 880 program sponsors and 1,648 occupation-specific apprenticeship programs, engaging more than 17,007 active apprentices.

$3.5 million in the Schools-to-Work Program. L&I's Schools-to-Work Program aims to develop and expand career pathways for high school students via partnerships between schools, employers, organizations, and the Commonwealth. Students who are interested in the trades should have the chance to explore those options in high school.



Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program

In July, Governor Shapiro signed an executive order creating the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program (CWTP), a groundbreaking initiative that will create new opportunities for Pennsylvania workers and help expand the Commonwealth's workforce. The CWTP will offer employers grants of up to $40,000 for each new employee hired and trained in Pennsylvania for critical infrastructure projects, up to a maximum of $400,000 per contract. Funded through federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, this first-of-its-kind program is expected to create new jobs and reduce barriers to employment in underserved communities.



Addressing the Competitive Market for Skilled Workers

This year, Pennsylvania experienced record low unemployment and a highly competitive market for skilled workers. To actively navigate this dynamic job market, the Shapiro Administration and L&I have made significant progress in providing resources to support Pennsylvanians and employers in industries throughout the Commonwealth. Some of this funding included:

Industry Partnership Grants: $4 million in Industry Partnership (IP) grants were awarded to strengthen workforce development across various sectors, including agriculture, IT, robotics, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. IP grant funding focuses on addressing gaps in workforce, education, and economic development, encouraging collaboration among businesses to enhance economic growth and worker training.

Nursing Pathway Industry Partnership Grants:$1.2 million was awarded through the Nursing Pathway Industry Partnership program, which prepares participants for roles as home health aides, certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, and other high-demand healthcare jobs, while addressing staffing shortages in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Veterans Employment Program Grant: $800,000 in grant funding was awarded to support the Veterans Employment Program. This program connects veterans, Reserve members, the Pennsylvania National Guard, and their spouses with competitive job opportunities, assisting them in overcoming barriers to employment.



