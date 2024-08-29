Shapiro Administration Expands Unemployment Compensation Access Through Community Partnerships, Further Strengthening the UC System for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, PA – The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced that the Shapiro Administration has continued on its work to eliminate barriers to Pennsylvania's Unemployment Compensation (UC) system via a network of community-based organizations that received money from the Commonwealth to eliminate those barriers, and help Pennsylvania workers learn about, apply for and -- if eligible -- receive UC benefits.



In 2022, Pennsylvania was one of seven states to receive a Navigator grant from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). L&I used the funding to award grants totaling more than $2.5 million to seven Pennsylvania organizations engaged in the work of eliminating barriers.

Pennsylvanians experiencing job loss can always contact L&I directlyOpens In A New Window for assistance through the Department's UC helpline (888-313-7284), by email (UCHelp@pa.gov) or the live chat serviceOpens In A New Window. Community-based organizations are an alternative option that offer Pennsylvanians assistance with their UC claims and questions, and many offer assistance in multiple languages. The Shapiro Administration encourages Pennsylvanians to take advantage of these services.

"Ensuring that every Pennsylvanian has access to Unemployment Compensation benefits is not just a goal -- it's a commitment to supporting our workforce during challenging times," L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker said. “Through our partnerships with community-based organizations and the support from the Navigator grant, we're breaking down barriers and making sure that help reaches those who need it most. This collaborative effort reflects our dedication to empowering all individuals in the Commonwealth, regardless of their circumstances."

The following organizations have been awarded funding:​​



Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. (NORTHUMBERLAND, SNYDER, UNION, LYCOMING, COLUMBIA, MONTOUR, CLINTON, CENTRE AND MIFFLIN COUNTIES)

Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. (CSO)Opens In A New Window is a non-profit organization that promotes economic, educational, social, and workforce development in collaboration with the community to provide diverse resources that promote self-sufficiency and community prosperity. With its Navigator grant, CSO conducts outreach events to help workers learn about and apply for UC benefits – particularly those with limited broadband Internet access. In the most recent quarter, CSO served 285 claimants with in-person appointments.



Mon Valley Unemployed Committee (ALLEGHENY, ERIE, WASHINGTON, BEAVER, WESTMORELAND, CRAWFORD, LAWRENCE AND CENTRE COUNTIES)

The Mon Valley Unemployed CommitteeOpens In A New Window reaches low-income and rural communities, targeting by geography and income as well as by types of employment, using relationships with organizations working with those communities and types of unemployed people, to expand outreach to those most in need of assistance. Pennsylvanians can request assistance from the Mon Valley Unemployed Committee by calling 412-462-9962.

Philadelphia Legal Assistance Center, Inc. (PHILADELPHIA)

Philadelphia Legal Assistance'sOpens In A New Window Unemployment Compensation Unit serves as the statewide UC resource center for community-based organizations, legal aid organizations, and social service organizations that assist low-income and underserved workers and their families. Philadelphia Legal Assistance provides in-person assistance to low-income Philadelphia workers, with a focus on Spanish-speaking workers in North Philadelphia, through partnerships with Philadelphia CareerLink® North and other community workers. In the most recent quarter, Philadelphia Legal Assistance served 246 claimants with in-person appointments.



Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia (PHILADELPHIA, DELAWARE AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES)

In collaboration with VietLead, the Cambodian Association of Greater PhiladelphiaOpens In A New Window (CAGP) provides multilingual, comprehensive outreach and navigation to Cambodian and Vietnamese refugee and immigrant communities of Philadelphia and surrounding counties to increase their awareness of UC benefits eligibility and help them navigate through the enrollment process and maintenance of benefits. In the most recent quarter, the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia distributed 200 brochures with information about UC benefits.



ACLAMO (MONTGOMERY COUNTY)

ACLAMOOpens In A New Window aims to meet the diverse needs of Latino individuals and families through a holistic, one-stop shop approach and serves approximately 20,000 individuals each year primarily in the Norristown, Pottstown, and Lansdale areas. ACLAMO aids the Latino community in navigating the challenges that come with accessing UC benefits, enable more workers to utilize the available services and reduce employment-based disparities in the community. In the most recent quarter, ACLAMO served 45 claimants with in-person appointments.



Campaign for Working Families, Inc. (PHILADELPHIA)

The Campaign for Working Families, Inc.Opens In A New Window (CWF) operates community-based tax sites offering free tax services, public benefits screening and applications and financial education. With Navigator funding, CWF targets hard-to-reach populations and distributes outreach materials in multiple languages including Spanish, Chinese, French, Russian, Arabic, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Korean, Haitian Creole, Khmer and Hindi. In the most recent quarter, CWF served 20 claimants with in-person appointments.



Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation (PHILADELPHIA)

The Philadelphia Chinatown Development CorporationOpens In A New Window (PCDC) has served a low-income, limited-English proficient, Chinese immigrant community of workers, families and small businesses since 1966. With Navigator funding, PCDC assists L&I by identifying barriers to UC, providing in-language direct service to UC applicants and increasing UC education among low-and-moderate income, limited-English proficient Chinese-speaking residents. In the most recent quarter, PCDC distributed more than 1,300 brochures with information about UC benefits.

UNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION UPDATE

When he took office, Governor Josh Shapiro promised to make overhauling the UC system a priority. With bipartisan support in the 2023-24 budget, L&I leveraged the Service Improvement and Infrastructure Fund (SIIF) to hire more than 380 additional UC interviewers to staff service centers and answer calls.

The impact of that investment is clear: wait times for phone assistance have decreased dramatically, and Pennsylvanians are once again receiving the efficient, timely customer service they deserve. With continued bipartisan support, Governor Shapiro signed the bipartisan 2024-25 budget that includes $68 million from SIIF to continue providing efficient, timely and helpful customer service.

L&I distributed more than $1.7 billion in UC benefits in 2023 to about 326,000 Pennsylvanians – all of whom experienced the loss of a job or work hours through no fault of their own. In July 2024, L&I received 46,948 claims and distributed UC benefits totaling $193,204,125 to 109,514 eligible claimants.

In July, L&I served:

111,689 individuals through the UC helpline at 888-313-7284;

8,228 individuals through the UC Live Chat service; and,

16,351 individuals through email.



Since May 2023, UC staff have been answering most emails within 24 hours.

Through the Department's UC Connect program offering in-person customer service at Pennsylvania CareerLink® locations, L&I served 3,316 individuals in July for a total of 83,577 since the program's launch two years ago. UC Connect ensures that Pennsylvania's UC program is a true safety net for workers who have lost a job through no fault of their own by enhancing the accessibility of the program.

In-person services for UC claimants available at Pennsylvania CareerLink® locations are designed to assist individuals who do not have proper technology, equipment, or technical skills; individuals without access to home Internet or broadband; and individuals with limited-English proficiency. To make a UC Connect appointment, claimants should call 1-855-284-8545.

RAPID RESPONSE SERVICES

Rapid Response Services are available for businesses and workers in the event of job dislocation caused by a natural disaster, economic transition, planned layoff or closure through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. Rapid Response Services are available to employers and employees at no cost. In addition to services for those who are laid off, PA Rapid Response Services can also help prevent employment loss through our layoff aversion program and our partnership with PA's Strategic Early Warning Network (SEWN). The Rapid Response team also works closely with our partners at the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to provide a wide range of solutions for business who are seeking to diversify to keep up with modern markets.

In July, L&I provided Rapid Response Services to 32 employers and 745 workers.

L&I invites business owners experiencing economic challenges to contact the Department for Rapid Response assistance by emailing RA-LI-BWPO-Rapid@pa.gov or calling 866-858-2753. Workers can find additional support through the PA CareerLink® network.