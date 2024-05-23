Shapiro Administration Encourages Pennsylvanians to Access Free Career Help, Employment Opportunities at PA CareerLink® Offices Across Commonwealth

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today kicked off a weekslong campaign to encourage Pennsylvania workers and local employers to engage with the one-stop-shop services available through PA CareerLink® -- a network of 62 offices overseen by L&I, embedded in local communities, and staffed with professionals who help workers find, obtain, and maintain family-sustaining employment. For employers, PA CareerLink® connects businesses directly with the skilled talent they need to fill critical positions in trades and emerging industries.

For the next few weeks, PA CareerLink® locations across Pennsylvania will host job fairs and other public events to educate Pennsylvanians about the many career paths and opportunities available.

“As Governor Shapiro reminds us often, every person should have the opportunity to chart a career path that is right for them. That’s what our PA CareerLink® offices are here to provide – opportunity for Pennsylvanians to succeed, find their passions, and support their families,” said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. “The doors at PA CareerLink® offices are always open to Pennsylvanians, but for the next few weeks we’re strongly encouraging any and all workers to come visit us, see what’s available, and let the pros at PA CareerLink® help get you on the path of your choosing.”

Since day one, the Shapiro Administration has been focused on creating real opportunities for hardworking people to obtain good-paying jobs, with an emphasis on valuing skills-based hiring — where every career path is treated with the same level of respect, regardless of whether or not it requires a college degree.

The 2024-25 bipartisan budget includes a $30 million increase for Career and Technical Education (CTE) programming and equipment and a first-time $2 million investment for nursing apprenticeships. These investments in career and technical training and vo-tech education, registered apprenticeship programs, and on-the-job training build on the critical investments made last year. Taken together, Governor Shapiro and a bipartisan group of legislators have increased funding for workforce development by $61 million since the Governor has been in office — a more than 50 percent increase.

PA CareerLink® prepares Pennsylvanians to meet the needs of businesses and matches employers with qualified, skilled candidates. Individuals can register for career and training services, search for job postings and upload their resumes to make themselves visible and available to thousands of employers.

Some of the free career-building and other services provided include:

· Resume building/posting/submitting workshops

· Mock interviews

· Job search and training assistance

· Adult education classes and workshops

· Career fairs

· Referral services to partners

Dozens of events at PA CareerLink® locations are scheduled for the next few weeks. Details about some of those events are below.

SOUTHEAST REGION

PA CareerLink® Northwest Philadelphia, 5847 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA

August 20 | 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

This job fair will feature more than 30 employers and representatives of community service organizations, with an emphasis on opportunities for re-entry individuals and immigrants. The event also includes special activities for youth and young adults, including backpack giveaways.

PA CareerLink® Bucks County, 4800 E. Street Road, Suite 50, Trevose, PA

September 10 | 10:00 AM to 2:30 PM

This job fair will feature local employers and the official unveiling of the Bucks County Workforce on Wheels (WOW) program, a mobile PA CareerLink® with workspaces, internet connectivity, and wheelchair accessibility that will travel the region to help jobseekers find their next opportunity. Employers and organizations can partner with PA CareerLink® Bucks County to host customized training and recruitment events.



SOUTHWEST REGION

PA CareerLink® Beaver County, 285 Route 18, Monaca, PA

August 30 | 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM

The 2024 Beaver County Reentry Summit will feature services for reentrants and those who want to learn more about the barriers faced by reentrant individuals.

PA CareerLink® Allegheny East, 300 Penn Center Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA

September 4 | 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

This career and resource fair will also feature a ribbon cutting for PA CareerLink® Allegheny East’s new location in Pittsburgh.

CENTRAL REGION

PA CareerLink® Capitol Region, 100 N. Cameron St. Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA

September 7 | 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

This job fair is a family fun day featuring hiring employers and opportunities for all demographics of jobseekers.

PA CareerLink® Blair County, Altoona Area Public Library, 1600 5th Ave. Altoona, PA

September 12 | 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

This community resource fair at the Altoona Area Public Library will offer resources for veterans, older Pennsylvanians, reentrants, individuals with disabilities and individuals with substance use disorders.

NORTHEAST REGION

PA CareerLink® Tioga County, Mansfield Fire Hall, 381 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA

August 28 | 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

This Training Provider Expo event will offer services for all job seekers, including high school students.

PA CareerLink® Luzerne County at Hazleton, 75 N. Laurel St., Hazleton, PA

September 6 | 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

This job fair will feature on-site help for job seekers, including resume assistance and interview tips from PA CareerLink® staff and local employers.

NORTHWEST REGION

PA CareerLink® Jefferson County, 602 E. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA

August 29 | 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

This job fair will feature a “tailgate” job fair in the parking lot offering local employers and jobseekers the opportunity to connect.

PA CareerLink® Mercer County, 217 W. State St., Sharon, PA

September 10 | 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

This job fair will feature staff- and employer-led workshops on career-readiness topics. Participants will receive a ticket for a free lunch.

PA CareerLink® Butler County, Butler County Community College, Cranberry Campus, 250 Executive Drive Cranberry Twp., PA 16066

September 10 | 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM

This employer-focused workshop will explore unemployment compensation topics such as UC basics, separation issues, and UC appeals all through the lens of the employer side of the UC system.

