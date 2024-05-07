Shapiro Administration Celebrates Youth Apprenticeship Week, Expanded Apprenticeship Opportunities Across Pennsylvania

Carnegie, PA – Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Nancy A. Walker kicked off Youth Apprenticeship Week this week with visits to two Pittsburgh-area organizations committed to empowering the next generation of Pennsylvania workers to chart their own career pathways to rewarding jobs with family-sustaining wages. Youth Apprenticeship Week promotes the importance of registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs for young people ages 16 to 24 to earn competitive wages while receiving comprehensive industry training and earning college credits – ultimately leading to quality, high-paying jobs.

Since the start of his Administration, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on creating real opportunities for people to obtain good-paying jobs. That’s why the Governor’s 2024-25 budget proposal builds on the 2023-24 budget with bipartisan support for investments in workforce development, including $6 million for registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs. Pre-apprenticeship programs expand career pathways for individuals through industry-based training and classroom instruction, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to complete the minimum requirements of a registered apprenticeship program.

“When we invest in our young people through apprenticeship programs, we offer them the freedom to earn a paycheck while they build the in-demand skills that employers need among their workforce. Those talent pipelines will sustain families, businesses and Pennsylvania communities for years to come across traditional and emerging industries,” Secretary Nancy A. Walker said. “I am excited about Youth Apprenticeship Week because it’s a chance to encourage Pennsylvania’s young people and their families to explore apprenticeship opportunities that will position them for great jobs in the workforce of today and tomorrow – and that benefits everyone in Pennsylvania.”

On Monday, Secretary Walker first visited with fifth-grade students from Fort Cherry Elementary Center in Washington County during their trip to Junior Achievement of Western PA’s (JA) experiential learning lab JA BizTown® . JA BizTown® is a fully interactive community simulation that brings to life the business and other elements of what makes day‐to‐day life successful in our cities and towns. Secretary Walker began her visit by officiating the swearing-in ceremony for the student mayor of JA BizTown®.

“Today's visit from Secretary Walker highlights the importance of civic education and exemplifies our commitment to preparing the next generation to succeed in a community-driven economy,” said Patrice Matamoros, President of JA. “We believe that through initiatives like JA BizTown®, we are not just teaching children about business and economics but empowering them to become confident citizens who can shape a thriving future for us all."

In the afternoon, Secretary Walker participated in a panel discussion at the Finishing Trades Institute in Western PA with apprentices and pre-apprentices to raise awareness of the benefits of the apprenticeship pathway. Hosted by L&I’s Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO), the event offered young people the opportunity to share their lived experience and learn from each other. The youth panelists are current pre-apprentices and apprentices in registered programs offered by the Finishing Trades Institute, the Trade Institute of Pittsburgh, the Connellsville Career and Technical Center, EAS Regional Council of Carpenters and Steamfitters Local 449. The ATO will also be hosting the second part of this two-part series at the Finishing Trades Institute of the Mid-Atlantic Region on Friday, May 10.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that, on average, apprentices earn a starting wage of $80,000 per year after graduation and are on track to earn $300,000 more over their careers compared to workers who do not graduate from an apprenticeship program. For every dollar spent on apprenticeships, employers get an average of $1.47 back in increased productivity.

Established in 2016, the ATO is responsible for guiding and promoting the expansion and compliance of all registered apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs across the Commonwealth. The ATO currently supports 881 unduplicated registered apprenticeship program sponsors and 1,554 occupation-specific programs across the Commonwealth, with 15,645 registered apprentices currently active. Additionally, there 118 registered pre-apprenticeship programs and 1,364 pre-apprentices currently active.

Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, the ATO has supported the creation of 39 new apprenticeship programs in Pennsylvania.

For information on how to join a registered apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship program, visit your local PA CareerLink® office or email the ATO at apprenticeship@pa.gov and request to be connected with a job seeker liaison. To find a registered program, use the ‘Search” feature here to find programs in your region.

Employers interested in starting a registered apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship program should contact the ATO at apprenticeship@pa.gov to request guidance.