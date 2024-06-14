Shapiro Administration Awards Nearly $4.9 Million To 50 Organizations Boosting Digital Literacy Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration today announced nearly $4.9 million in grants to 50 community organizations throughout Pennsylvania for programs to improve digital literacy among job seekers so they can be successful in finding, obtaining, and maintaining employment. In this round of digital-literacy funding – the fifth since 2021 – the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) has awarded grants to 29 organizations with established programs and 21 organizations that will use the funding to start new programs.

L&I's digital-literacy grants program provides funding to organizations in local communities that teach residents how to effectively navigate platforms used in the job search process and the workplace, including digital fundamentals, digital citizenship, and understanding digital information – especially in communities lacking access to broadband infrastructure and high-speed internet.

“Digital-literacy programs offer every Pennsylvanian a chance to compete for a good job on a level playing field, and the Shapiro Administration is committed to supporting the programs across the Commonwealth that are connecting talented individuals with the knowledge they need to open doors to opportunity," L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker said. “With this round of funding, we're ensuring that organizations serving nearly two-thirds of Pennsylvania counties are empowered to offer this valuable service."

The following organizations will receive support from L&I for the first time to establish new digital-literacy programs with grants up to $100,000.

ACLAMO -- Montgomery County

Afghan Community of Erie Pennsylvania -- Erie County

Bucks County Workforce Development Board -- Bucks County

Caring People Alliance -- Philadelphia

CCRES -- Chester County

Chester County Opportunities Industrialization Center, Inc. -- Chester County

Drexel University -- Philadelphia

East End Cooperative Ministry -- Allegheny County

Gannon University -- Erie County

Goodwill Southwestern Pennsylvania -- Allegheny County

Hopeworks -- Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties

I-LEAD, Inc. -- Berks County

North10 Philadelphia -- Philadelphia

Nueva Esperanza, Inc. -- Philadelphia County

Pennsylvania Institute of Technology -- Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties

Penn State University -- Dauphin County

South Central Workforce Development Board (SCPa Works) -- Dauphin and York counties

Temple University -- Philadelphia

Uplift Solutions -- Delaware and Philadelphia counties

Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians -- Philadelphia

WIN-Spirations, Inc. -- Allegheny County



The following organizations have been awarded continued support from L&I in grants up to $100,000 for existing digital-literacy programs.