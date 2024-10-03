Shapiro Administration Announces Grant Opportunity of Nearly $1.8 Million to Help Small Farms, Agribusinesses Recruit and Retain Skilled Workers

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) today announced the availability of approximately $1.8 million in grant funding to support workforce development and human resources assistance for farms and agribusinesses across the Commonwealth.

The Farms & Agribusiness Workforce Engagement Grant is a two-year initiative designed to support Pennsylvania's small and mid-sized agricultural operations by improving their recruitment and retention of skilled workers and implementing effective hiring practices to prevent closures and layoffs.

The grant will fund a statewide program that connects 1,000 farms and agribusinesses with PA CareerLink® services, offers in-depth technical assistance to 100 agricultural employers, and delivers agricultural workforce training to 250 PA Workforce Development stakeholders. Additionally, the program will provide 10,000 hours of individualized HR and workforce development consulting.

"Pennsylvania's agricultural sector is essential to our economy, but many small farms and agribusinesses struggle to find and retain skilled workers," said L&I Secretary Nancy A. Walker. "This grant will help ensure our agricultural employers have the tools and resources they need to build a strong workforce and thrive in today's competitive labor market."

Eligible applicants include organizations with significant agricultural experience and strong ties to Pennsylvania's farming communities. The selected provider will work closely with L&I, the PA Department of Agriculture, and local workforce development boards to implement the program. The amount of funding available will ultimately be determined based on the needs of the awarded project subject to the amount of funds available to L&I. The grant performance period is June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2027.

“Like any other business, farms can’t run without skilled workers,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “The same is true of businesses that supply farms with the equipment they need, and for businesses that process what farms produce. The Shapiro Administration is investing to ensure the Commonwealth remains a national agricultural leader and provide all Pennsylvanians with the opportunity to succeed.”

Under Governor Josh Shapiro's leadership, L&I and the Department of Agriculture have partnered to create more apprenticeship opportunities and training programs within Pennsylvania's agriculture industry. This work builds on Governor Shapiro's investment in organic agriculture through the Center for Organic Excellence, a first-of-its-kind project created in the 2023-24 budget that empowers and supports organic farmers and businesses. As part of this initiative, workforce challenges were identified as a top priority for the industry to ensure continued growth and success.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture ranks Pennsylvania third in the nation for organic commodity sales, which exceeded $60 billion in 2022, according to a study by the Organic Trade Association.

Interested organizations can apply by submitting a grant proposal to L&I by December 2, 2024 at 11:59 PM. Full details are available in the Notice of Grant Availability at www.dli.pa.gov/grants.

For more information on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry and its workforce development initiatives, please visit the website or follow L&I on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.