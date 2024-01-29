Shapiro Administration Announces $600,000 in Grant Funding for Veteran Employment, Support After Service

​MEDIA CONTACT: Trevor Monk, dlipress@pa.gov



Harrisburg, PA – Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker today announced $600,000 in funding has been awarded to three workforce development projects to connect veterans with job opportunities and employment support in Pennsylvania counties with high unemployment rates for veterans. The Veterans Employment Program (VEP) initiative is designed to help veterans, members of all Reserves units and the Pennsylvania National Guard, and spouses of veterans and service members translate their military skills to civilian life.

“This funding is an investment in Pennsylvania's veteran community and their families, while simultaneously unlocking an untapped labor pool for employers," Secretary Walker said. “The ripple effect will fortify Pennsylvania communities and bolster the state's economy."



Governor Josh Shapiro has identified workforce development as a top priority of the Administration through an expansion of job training, career and technical education, and apprenticeship programs that give Pennsylvanians, including veterans and their families, the freedom to chart their own course.

“We are grateful to the Department of Labor & Industry for awarding grants that fund programs to help veterans and their spouses," said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania's adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Veterans return to civilian life with unique job skills that easily transfer to meaningful employment in the civilian sector. They and their families sacrifice a great deal serving our country. It is important that Pennsylvania not only welcomes them home but shows our gratitude by providing them important resources to begin their new career."

Grants were awarded using Reemployment funds. The three awarded projects are:

Chester County Intermediate Unit – $199,182 – Chester County

Heroes Rising: Empowering Veterans Through Education and Employment is a comprehensive initiative designed to empower military veterans through education and employment opportunities. The program also aims to equip veterans with the skills and knowledge necessary for successful civilian integration, fostering a seamless transition from military service to meaningful careers.

NuPaths, LLC. – $199,998 – Statewide

NuPaths will collaborate with its partners to expand accessibility to entry-level technology career training and support for Pennsylvania veterans. In addition to receiving assessment, financial and employment services, participants will have an opportunity to enroll in training programs to become an associate website developer, digital marketing assistant, IT security analyst, network technician, project analyst, software testing analyst, or technical support specialist.

Veterans Leadership Program – $200,000 – Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Somerset, Venango, Warren, Washington, and Westmoreland counties

The Veterans Leadership Program aims to decrease veteran unemployment rates by providing opportunities for certificates and training in marketable job skills, connecting veterans to employers, and providing financial assistance for employment-related expenses.



